Kentucky shines in thrilling home opener at Rupp Arena – UK Athletics





LEXINGTON, Ky. No. 12 Kentucky gymnastics rocked Rupp Arena on Friday night for 10,558 members of Big Blue Nation to open its home and Southeastern Conference schedule against T-10 LSU. The Cats came out on top, beating the Tigers with final scores of 197.175 and 196.575. The crowd was so great, and our girls really got hungry from that energy, Head Coach Tim Garrison said. To have such a big crowd on Excite Night, to have a Top 10 team here and take the win, that’s a good feeling. The electric vibe propelled the Wildcats to success in every device as they debuted a new leotard that shone as brightly as the disco ball suspended among the lights of the Rupp Arena. Junior Isabella Magnelli started the night on vault and tied her all-time career high with a 9.925 after a beautiful handspring pike half turn. Her high score earned her the top mark the night before the event. The uneven bars proved to be one of the best events for Kentucky, with a total of 49,325 at the end of the event. Leadoff Hailey Davis matched her career high of 9,875. She started the event with a strong straddle jaeger and ended with a solid stuck landing. Sophomore Annie Riegert followed Davis and set a new standard for herself at the event with a new career-high scoring 9.800. With the tone set for the apparatus, senior Kaitlin DeGuzman followed Riegert’s lead while also setting a new career record. Needing a few more landings to stay inches ahead of the Tigers, the Dallas, Texas native answered with a stuck double layout to earn a 9,900,000. Fellow senior Shealyn Luksik followed suit with her own stalled landing from a double layout, tying her highest score of 9.925. Luksik was the highest scoring Wildcat on the event for the night and second of the encounter. After strong performances on the first two rotations, UK advanced to balance beam. The event total tied the uneven bars at 49,325, resulting in the two strongest rotations for the Cats on the night. Junior Bailey Bunns 9,850 needed a lead over LSU and saved the day for Kentucky. Fifth-year Arianna Patterson kept the momentum going with a career-best tying 9.925 performance. She executed a beautiful half step back and showed her flexibility with a great alternating jump, alternating jump before dismounting a Gainer pike. Senior Raena Worley got a 9.950 on the event, earning her highest score of the night. She tied LSU’s Hailey Bryant for the event’s highest score. The native of Christiansburg, Va., who also tied for her career best, sang the lyrics to her routine while performing an impeccable front-ariel-to-back handspring layout. She sealed the deal with a sticky one-and-a-half turn dismount. To close Excite Night 2023, the Cats ended the night on the ground. Jillian Procasky and Magnelli each earned 9,800 at the event to push Kentucky past LSU. Hailey Davis and Worley, however, cemented victory with 9,925 appearances. The pair achieved the top scores of the night on the device, as well as the top scores for the UK at the event. Kentucky earned its first home win for the 2023 season, as well as its third consecutive win over the Tigers. The Wildcats head out this week to face conference opponent Georgia in Athens, Georgia, next Friday. The UK will then return home to host No. 8 Alabama at Memorial Coliseum on January 27. 2023 single-meet tickets for all five Kentucky gymnastics home meetings are on sale now through theUK Athletics Ticket Office. UK students can attend meetings for free upon presentation of a valid UK student card upon entry. For the latest on the Kentucky gymnastics team, follow @UKGymnasticson Twitter, Facebook and Instagramas well as on the web at UKAthletics.com.

