India-Sri Lanka Cricket: Comprehensive security arrangements, police say

Indian cricketers Shubman Gill (left) and Suryakumar Yadav at Trivandrum International Airport ahead of the ODI cricket match against Sri Lanka, at Karyavattom Greenfield Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo credit: PTI

Extensive security measures have been put in place for Sunday’s India-Sri Lanka cricket match at Greenfield Stadium, city police said on Friday. As part of the agreements, no fewer than 800 police officers will be deployed. Spectators are not allowed into the stadium until 10:30 am on Sunday. In addition to the pass, they must submit identity cards. Spectators are not allowed to carry any food or drink. Both will be available at the stadium, according to police. Plastic bottles, liquor, sticks, flags, crackers, cigarettes and beedi, matches are prohibited in the stadium. Mobile phones are allowed. People suspected of being under the influence of intoxicants will not be admitted. A total of 800 police officers will be deployed to the stadium and nearby areas under the supervision of 10 DySPs, 17 inspectors and 63 sub-inspectors. The safety zone is divided into 13 divisions as part of the scheme. Each division will be overseen by assistant commissioners and inspectors. In addition to the city police, the personnel of the armed police battalions, the state police commando unit and the bomb disposal service are also part of the security arrangements. Ten special attackers will be deployed along the route the players take from their hotels to the stadium. Traffic rules and parking Parking is not permitted on either side of the main roads from Pangappara to Vetturoad, Kazhakootam and Karyavattom Junction to Pullanivila, and the side roads. Large vehicles heading towards Sreekaryam and Medical College from Attingal side should go through Vetturoad, Chanthavila, Kattayikonam, Chempazhanthi, Sreekaryam. Small vehicles must pass through the Kazhakootam bypass and Mukkolackal. Vehicles heading to East Fort, Kovalam and Pappanamcode must pass through Vetturoad, Kazhakootam flyover, Chakkai and Eanchakkal. Small vehicles going from Sreekaryam to Attingal have to go through Chavadimukku, Manvila, Kulathur, bypass, Kazhakootam viaduct. Parking spaces for two-wheelers have been arranged in the stadium parking areas and at the rear of the mosque on Kazhakootam road, the police said. Arrangements have been made to park cars at Karyavattom campus of Kerala University, Karyavattom Government College campus, LNCPE grounds and Karyavattom BEd Center grounds. For traffic related complaints, call 9497987001, 9497987002.

