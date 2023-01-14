Queens Hockey is kicking off the new year with a bang





All eyes are on the men’s and women’s hockey teams returning after the winter break. Fortunately, their performances last weekend proved they are ready to come back strong and undisturbed by the extended time off. Here’s what both teams were up to during the break, what they look like now and what we can expect from them in the new year. Men’s hockey returned with a bang and two wins over the Nipissing Lakers. In Friday’s game, goalkeeper Luke Richardson made a whopping 37 saves and earned Queens Athlete of the Week for his performance. He kept the same energy on Saturday with another 32 saves, closing the door in the final shootout. On Wednesday, the men sank the Ravens on home ice to earn another New Year win. Duncan Campbell,Nolan HutchesonandHayden Fowler each recorded two points in the 6-3 win. Meanwhile, Women’s Hockey played a great game against Laurier on Friday. Alison Reeves scored twice in the victory, earning a spot alongside Richardson as Queen’s other athlete of the week. However, the next day they dropped a disappointing 3–2 defeat in extra time against the Waterloo. Despite the loss, Reeves still played a good game and finished with two assists. Both men and women went into the break with difficulty. The men’s season got off to a rocky start with a streak of five losses interrupted by a single victory over Carleton. The Gaels turned these losses into motivation as they fought hard on the three match winning streak that followed. Unfortunately, the Gaels soon fell back into a losing pattern and only secured one more win from Ottawa in the first half of the season. Their last game last year resulted in a loss to McGill. Going into the break, they tried to turn disappointment back into motivation. Women’s hockey has a better record, but also lacks consistency. The first half of the women’s season was unpredictable, seemingly alternating wins and losses. They dropped their last game before the break 3-2 in overtime against TMU. Since October, the season has been a battle for both teams. The women rank fifth in the county and the men rank significantly lower at 14th. Last weekend, however, both teams showed what they did in the break. Men’s hockey will play against the Ontario Tech Ridgebacks on January 20 at 7:30 PM at Kingston Memorial Center. Women’s Hockey will play their next game at home on Friday at 2:30 p.m. against the University of Toronto at Kingston Memorial Center. They will be looking for revenge after narrowly dropping their last game against the Varsity Blues 5-4.

