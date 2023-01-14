Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula qualify for the World Table Tennis Championship





Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Reeth Tennison and Harmeet Desai also made it to the doubles tournaments. All nine Indian rowers, who competed in the 2023 Asian WTTC Continental Stage, have qualified for the 2023 World Table Tennis Championships to be held in Durban, South Africa. Commonwealth Games 2022 table tennis champion Sharath Kamal, national champion Sreeja Akula, Asian Cup 2022 bronze medalist Manika Batra and Manush Shah/Harmeet Desai reached the round of 16 of the Asian WTTC Continental Stage held in Doha, Qatar from January 6 to 13, 2023. According to the qualification criteria, both men and women are offered different quota slots for the World Championships. Women’s Singles – 28 Men’s Singles – 25 Women’s doubles – 12 Men’s doubles – 14 Mixed doubles – 8 Each country is allowed only four entries in each category. Results R64 – Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost against Quek Isaac (3-4) Sharath Kamal R64 – defeat Jan Mari (4-0) R32 – defeat Ahmadic Amin4-1) Manika Batra R64 – defeat Maghdieva Markhabo (4-0) R32 – defeat Chengzu Zhu (4-0) Sreeja Akula R64 – defeat Amrutha Phadke (4-0) R32 – defeat Chen Szu Yu (4-3) Swastika Ghosh R64 – defeat Akasheva Zhauresh (4-1) R32 – lost Jeon Jihee (0-4) Position 17-24 – defeat Hsing Yin (4-3) Double events R16 – Manika Batra/Sathiyan defeat Hiroto/Miyu (4-1) Sathiyan/Sharath Kamal defeat Mohammed Abdulwahab/Khalil Al-Mohannandi (4-0) Indian sports live coveragee on Khel Nu Sathiyan/Sharath lost the round of 16 to the Chinese pair Ma Long/Yuan Licen, but came back to win against the Qatari pair in the 9-16 ranking match. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran failed to win an outright quota by losing the opening singles match against a lower-ranked opponent from Singapore. He came back strong in the doubles section to qualify for both men’s and mixed. Sathiyan gets a place in the singles at WTTC through his ranking. Sreeja Akula defeated WR 21 Chen Szu-Yu from Chinese Taipei (4-3) in a thrilling battle. Swastika Ghosh after losing her R16 battle WR 70 defeated Chinese Taipei’s Liu Hsing-Yin (4-3) to reserve a spot for the World Table Tennis Championships. Sreeja Akula/Reeth Tennison finished in the top 12 and secured a quota. The Indian pair lost the R16 match against Jeon Yihee/Shin Yubin, but won the 9-16 classification match against Singapore’s Wong Xin Ru/Roi Xuan (4-0). Manush Shah/Harmeet Desai had it easy by winning the R16 against Amir Hossein/Ahmadian Amin (4-1). Diya Chitale took the fourth Indian women’s slot in the singles category, defeating Hong Kong’s Wing Lam in the classification round (25-32) classification match. Achanta Sharath Kamal / Sreeja Akula had a poor performance and finished in the last spot without winning a single match. The pair won the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Follow Khel Nowon for more updatesFacebook,Twitter,andInstagramand join our communityTelegram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://khelnow.com/olympic-sports/2023-01-table-tennis-asian-wttc-continental-stage-world-championships-manika-batra-sharath-kamal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos