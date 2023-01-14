No. 11 USC Men’s Volleyball takes 3-0 sweep over Lions in Long Beach





Next game: vs. King (Tennessee) 14-01-2023 | 4:00 IN THE AFTERNOON Jan 14 (Sat) / 4:00 PM in return for King (Tennessee) LONG BEACH, California. The 11th ranked USC men’s volleyball team (3-1) defeated Lindenwood (1-3) in a three-set sweep (25-16, 25-21, 25-16) at the Walter Pyramid on Friday, January 13. MAIN PLAYERS Pleased Dillon Klein put up back-to-back double-digit kills as he led the Trojans with 11 on just 17 swings (2nd) for a .429 batting percentage. He also had two digs and a block.

put up back-to-back double-digit kills as he led the Trojans with 11 on just 17 swings (2nd) for a .429 batting percentage. He also had two digs and a block. Sr MB Luke Frasrand hit .800 with eight kills on 10 swings and added two digs, a block and a serve ace.

hit .800 with eight kills on 10 swings and added two digs, a block and a serve ace. Gr. OH Kevin Kobrin posted seven kills and hit .700 (0th, 10att) with three digs, two assists, a block and an ace.

posted seven kills and hit .700 (0th, 10att) with three digs, two assists, a block and an ace. Jr. UPWARDS Simon Gallas had a strong third set, finishing with seven kills (2nd, 18att, .278) with four digs and two aces.

had a strong third set, finishing with seven kills (2nd, 18att, .278) with four digs and two aces. Jr. S Nate Tennant dished out 31 assists with two digs, a kill, and a serve ace.

dished out 31 assists with two digs, a kill, and a serve ace. Sr. LIB George Dyer tied Gallas for team leader with four digs.

tied Gallas for team leader with four digs. For the Lions, Ian Schuller led with 10 kills (5th, 24att, .208) and added three digs and two blocks. AJ Lewis had nine kills on .300 hitting and Clay Wieter grabbed eight kills but hit .100. Kyle Deutschmann led all players with six digs. HOW IT HAPPENED USC had five aces and served hard from the backline to keep the Lion offense out of the system. The Trojans finished with a .453 (37k, 8th, 64att) batting percentage to outscore Lindenwood’s offense (30k, 17th, 77att) who hit .169.

The Trojans were never trailing and never tied throughout the match, jumping out to a six-point lead, 20-14, in the first set to cause the first Lion timeout. Frassrand and Kobrine each had three kills to help USC earn a 25-16 victory.

USC led by seven during second set media timeout (15–8) and fought off a late Lindenwood comeback to clinch a 25–21 win for a 2–0 lead in the game. The Trojans hit .417 in the frame and collected 14 kills with six from Klein alone.

Lindenwood trailed 15-12 in the third by three, but the Trojans hit the gas to run away with another 25-16 win to seal the sweep. USC hit .579 in the third set with only one error on 19 swings to get 12 kills. Gallas had four kills to lead the Trojans and Klein added three more. NEXT ONE USC takes on King University (0-3) from Bristol, Tenn., on Saturday (Jan. 14) at 4 p.m. PT at Long Beach State’s Gold Mine recreational sports facility. Entry to this competition is free for the general public. MATCH NOTES USC improved to 4-0 all-time against Lindenwood.

The Trojans recorded their second 3-0 sweep of the season. For more information on the USC men’s volleyball team and a full schedule and results, visit USCtrojans.com/MVB. Fans of the Trojans can follow @USCmensvolley on Twitter and Instagram.

