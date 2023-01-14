Men’s tennis sweeps past Southern Miss

Next game: BUCKNELL 14-01-2023 | 5 p.m 14 Jan. (Sat) / 5pm BUCKNELL History

FORT MYERS, Fla. The FGCU men’s tennis team emerged victorious in the opening game of the 2023 spring season on a chilly Friday night, defeating Southern Miss 7-0 at the FGCU tennis complex.

“Today was a great opening game for us! 7-0 games are really hard to achieve,” said FGCU head men’s tennis coach C. J. Weber . “I was proud of the guys for implementing the things we worked on this week to get off to a strong start.”

Redshirt junior Magnus Johnson (Naples, Fla./Homeschool/UCF) and seniors Max Dam (Bradenton, Florida/Saint Stephens Episcopal School) went straight to work in doubles and won 6-2 at number 1.

Red shirt juniors Randy Wilson (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic/Miami Palmetto/Louisville) and Marcelo Sepulveda (Monterrey, Mexico/Penn Foster/Alabama) took the double point for the Eagles in Game No. 2, winning 6–2.

Magnus pushed the FGCU lead to 2-0 by winning his singles match 6-2, 6-1. Junior Eric Oncins (Orlando, Fla./Monverde Academy) quickly to a 6-2, 6-3 victory over No. 5. Redshirt junior Guglielmo Stefanacci (Prato, Italy/International School of Florence) took the game for the No. 4 Eagles with a 6-4. 6-3 decision.

Sepulveda gave the Eagles their fifth point of the night with a 4-6, 6-2, 10-5 result at No. 2. And Wilson delivered a sixth point with a 7-5, 6-3 win at No. 3.

Damm took the Green & Blue sweep by winning 3-6, 7-5, 10-8 at No. 6.

Singles Competition



1. JOHNSON, Magnus (FGCU) def. Olimjon Nabiev (USM) 6-2, 6-1



2. CEMETERY, Marcelo (FGCU) defeated. Dakotah Bobo (USM) 4-6, 6-2, 10-5



3. WILSON, Randy (FGCU) reports. Alan Sanson (USM) 7-5, 6-3



4. STEFANACCI, Gugli (FGCU) reports. Gima Alexander (USM) 6-4, 6-3



5. ONCINS, Eric (FGCU) def. Saheb Sodhi (USM) 6-2, 6-3



6. DAMM, Max (FGCU) def. Taras Ignatiuk (USM) 3-6, 7-5, 10-8

Double competition



1. JOHNSON, Magnus/DAMM, Max (FGCU) def. VERMA, Dakotah Bobo/Alexander Gima (USM) 6-2



2. WILSON, Randy /SEPULVEDA, Marcelo (FGCU) def. SRIVASTAVA, Saheb Sodhi / Antoine Audrain (USM) 6-2



3. STEFANACCI, Guglielimo /ONCINS, Eric (FGCU) def. Shamirul Shahril/Pasawee Reansuwong (USM) UF

Order of Finish: Doubles (1.2); Singles (1,5,4,2,3,6)

FGCU returns to action on Saturday by hosting Bucknell. The first service is set for 5:00 PM

