SPECULATION: Sharks want THREE 1st-Rounders for Karlsson?





What do the San Jose Sharks want for Erik Karlsson? I hear the Sharks want three first-round picks for Karlsson, Edmonton Oilers color commentator Bob Stauffer said on Oilers Now. And they keep 18 percent. Stauffer followed this up by telling Ted Ramey on The Buildup today: I had heard that, in a perfect world, the Sharks want three No. 1s and don’t want to keep too much money. Even in a not-so-perfect world, Stauffer is bullish on the San Jose Sharks getting significant value for Karlsson: The minimum they’ll get is at least a No. 1. They’ll likely get a second No. 1. The more they eat, the more they get in salary. Three first-rounders seem wild, and looking around, none of my sources have heard of this. That doesn’t seem like a serious request if you really want to trade Karlsson. Even getting a single first-rounder seems questionable unless the Sharks maintain more than 18 percent, all told. Yes, Karlsson is having a career season leading all NHL defensemen with 56 points. The 2023 All-Star is on track to become the first blueliner to surpass 100 points since Brian Leetch in 1991-92. But he’s also 32 and coming off four consecutive disappointing or injury-shortened campaigns. He is the highest paid defenseman in the league with an AAV of $11.5 million dollars, is banned from moving and has four years left after this season. If the San Jose Sharks retain 18 percent of the two-time Norris Trophy winner’s contract, that would only lower his AAV to $9.43 million. Karlsson is a big gamble, that’s putting it mildly for any franchise, also considering the salary cap could only rise with $1 million next year, to $83.5 million. There’s no questioning how great Karlsson is right now, but I think there are a lot of question marks throughout the league about how great he will be in the years to come. Welcome to your new home for the latest San Jose Sharks news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all our members-only content from Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network, plus an ad-free browsing experience.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sanjosehockeynow.com/san-jose-sharks-erik-karlsson-bob-stauffer-trade/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos