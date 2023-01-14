Sports
Pirates hosts South Florida on Sunday
Jason Klein leads East Carolina in scoring and assists with 15.5 points per game and 5.9 assists per game. Brandon Johnson leads the Pirates on the glass with 8.7 boards per game and averages 12.5 per game. RJ Felton averages 11.4 points per game and is the only Pirate to have played and started in every game this season.
Last timeout
Jason Klein scored a game-high 23 points, including 17 points in the second half, but East Carolina fell 83-55 to Cincinnati at Fifth Third Arena Wednesday night. Ezra the Brave added 10 points for the Pirates allowing a season-high 14 three-pointers en route to their third straight loss.
Exploring the bulls
South Florida is coming off a six-point loss en route to No. 1 Houston on January 11. Tyler Harris led the Bulls with 31 points on 9-of-13 shooting and Russel Tchewa added a near double-double with 14 points and eight rebounds. The Bulls have three players with double-digit average scoring, led by Harris’ 16.2 points per game, which ranks sixth in the American. Russel Tchewa (11.3 ppg) and Selton Miguel (10.6 ppg) round out the Bulls’ top three scorers. Tchewa ranks third in the AAC in rebounds per game with 7.9. South Florida ranks sixth in the AAC in both scoring offense (70.7 ppg) and scoring defense (69.2 ppg). The Bulls are one of the best teams in the conference at creating second chances with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game.
Series history
South Florida leads the all-time series with East Carolina 12-11 and both teams are tied at 8-8 when facing each other as AAC foes. The Pirates have won their last two games against the Bulls, won the regular season series last year and posted an 8-5 record playing the Bulls in Greenville.
At this date
ECU is 8-14 in games played on January 15 since the 1960-61 season. The last time the Pirates played on this date was a buzzing 72-71 victory last season over Memphis at Minges Coliseum.
Next one
East Carolina travels to Philadelphia for a rematch with Temple on Wednesday, January 18 at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.
