ECB’s Mo Bobat happy for Steve Smith to gear up for Ashes in county cricket | England cricket team

Mo Bobat, the performance director for men’s cricket at the ECB, has cautiously welcomed the possibility of Australian Steve Smith honing his skills with Sussex in the County Championship ahead of the start of this summer’s Ashes series, suggesting the benefits of the move outweigh any drawbacks. .

Talks between Smith and Sussex are said to be well advanced, and although England Test captain Ben Stokes reacted coolly to the idea, Bobat was considerably more enthusiastic.

Any good player that comes to our home system will raise the bar, Bobat said. In many ways it’s good for our bowlers to bowl with Steve Smith, and it’s good for the young batters to see him play and get a chance to bat with him.

You could say it helps him prepare and that could be a disadvantage for England. I don’t think about that for too long. We tend to worry only about what we can control. If we play to potential, we are a match for everyone and we can challenge everyone.

Bobat also proposed an extensive shake-up of the central contract system to reflect the changing face of the modern game and in particular the number of players now representing England in various formats. England have fielded more than 40 players in men’s international tournaments in just two of the last 90 years: 2021 and 2022, with the number reaching 50 for the first time last year.

Mo Bobat says England is a match for everyone. Photo: Clint Hughes/Getty Images

A few of us need to get our heads together and really think about what central contracts look like to move forward, he said. We need to think about the value of test contracts relative to other opportunities out there; we have to think about contracting the cue ball. We need to think about the balance between commissions and fees and what that looks like; we have to think about the volume and number of players to sign because we used so much more of them.

We need to be well aware of players’ earning opportunities and how best to manage their workload and schedules. We have pace bowling development contracts and we’ve seen real value in that, and it could be that we can do something like that with disciplines that are not just pace bowling. Why couldn’t we do that with the young spinners or young hitters? But we haven’t really started that work yet.

The coaching squad for the upcoming Lions tour of Sri Lanka has been finalized, with head coach Neil Killeen, who was named men’s elite pace bowling coach this week, leading a group that also includes Ian Bell and Min Patel. Graeme Swann will rejoin the squad as a mentor, having taken on a similar role during the UAE trip last November.

Subscribe to our cricket newsletter for our writers’ thoughts on the biggest stories and a roundup of the week’s action Enter your email address Enter your email address Register “,”styles”:” “,”newsletterId”:”the-spin”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you The Spin every week”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy declaration: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When [director of elite mens cricket] Rob Key started, he and I talked about trying to get some of the right personalities around our players, people who really embody the type of cricket they were trying to play, and he was someone who definitely came to mind, said Bobat. He was always aggressive, made an impact with the way he hit and handled things in the field. It is contagious. He also brings a lot of energy and you want that in the area.

Nottinghamshires Haseeb Hameed will captain the side in their two Tests against Sri Lanka A, while Somersets Tom Abell will lead them through the three game ODI series.