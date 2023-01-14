Every year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized the top high school football players in the country. Past members of the MaxPreps Freshman All-America Team include Nick Bosa (2012), De’Andre Swift (2013), Trevor Lawrence (2014), James Cook (2015), Jase McClellan (2016), JC Latham (2017) , Raleek Bruin (2018) and Arch Manning (2019).

National Freshman of the Year pick Julian Lewis of Carrollton (Ga.) headlines the 2022 MaxPreps High School Football Freshman All-America Team. Lewis led the Trojans to a 14-1 record and to the AAAAAAA state championship. They finished the season ranked No. 22 in the final MaxPreps Top 25.

Lewis threw for 4,118 yards and 48 touchdowns while completing 65.5 percent of his passes.

A total of 23 different states were represented, with California leading the way with 10 selections, followed by Florida (8) and Georgia (6). Texas held fourth place with three selections, while 10 other states had two selections.

Selections are based on team success, individual production, and local, regional, and state awards from the most recently completed season. Potential at the college and professional level is not a primary consideration. Foul of the first team

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 175

National Freshman of the Year threw for over 4,000 yards and 48 touchdowns for the AAAAAAA second-place finisher.

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 165

After numerous offers as an eighth grader, Craig scored on his first carry as a freshman.

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 180

First-team pick All-Central Virginia found the end zone 29 times.

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 185 On average more than seven meters per wear, with the end zone found 23 times.

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 170

The Alll-Detroit roster had 47 catches for 767 yards and nine scores in addition to four special teams touchdowns.

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 175

In addition to his impact on the receiver, he made three interceptions and forced two fumbles to reach safety. Recently transferred to Withrow.

Height: 5-9 | Weight: 165 Stole the spotlight on national television in August and never looked back.

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 240

Saw limited action for the 10-1 AAAAAA team, but flashed in a big way, proving extremely difficult to tackle.

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 285

Also an FBS caliber talent on the defensive side of the ball.

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 310

One of Southern California’s ninth graders hones his athleticism on the rugby field.

Height: 6-8 | Weight: 255

Giant material spends the winter on the hardwood.

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 275

The SoCal native saw action as a ninth grader for the No. 5 team in the latest MaxPreps Top 25.

Height: 6-7 | Weight: 320

Huge mauler has an NFL frame and is only getting stronger.

Height: 5-9 | Weight: 160

Dynamic speedster proved he belonged early with 11 rushing touchdowns in his first four games.

Defense of the first team

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 235

Made an instant impact for one of Georgia’s top programs.

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 280

Empire State football is on the rise thanks to talent like Carey, a dominant defensive lineman on the state’s top team.

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 270

Uses wrestling agility to be nearly unstoppable on defensive tackles.

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 230

Perhaps the brightest star in Peach State’s talented crop of defensemen, Geralds recorded 10.5 sacks.

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 190

Choice of all regions looks like a future five-star recruit.

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 215

With 120 tackles and 15 sacks, he earned all region and all state honors.

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 220

A nightmare to block the rim, Harris was often found in the opposing backfield.

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 165

One of the best young players in the Lone Star State in 2022.

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 165

Eye-popping stats (85 tackles, seven interceptions) for Division III CIF San Diego Section Champion.

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 155

Talented defensive back has already received offers from Oregon, Penn State and USC.

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 175

First freshman to be selected as the team captain of the national team for the final game of the season in a 27-16 victory over St. Frances Academy (Baltimore).

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 160

The rare ninth grade contributor for Allen is dynamic in all three aspects of the game.

Foul of the second team

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 190

Thrown for 3,479 yards and 36 touchdowns in 12 games.

Height: 5-7 | Weight: 160

Elite speedster flashed in his third varsity season, averaging nearly 40 feet per carry.

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 185

Ripped off 1,725 ​​yards and 22 touchdowns for 13-1 team.

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 200

He had over 700 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games and recently received his first FBS offer from Oregon.

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 160

Caught 36 passes for 659 yards and seven scores for the legendary Bolles program.

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 165 Caught in 56 receptions for 934 yards and seven touchdowns.

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 170

Finished freshman campaign with 60 receptions for 1,026 yards and 13 scores to go with 400+ yard rushing, seven touchdowns.

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 220

In addition to his tight end work, he also played running back, linebacker, and special teams.

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 275

All-district pick at left tackle, likely to go in at next level.

Height: 6-6 | Weight: 310

Varsity starter who is already a coveted recruit.

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 270

Two-way lineman started as a freshman for state power.

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 315

Leading the front for the state semifinalist.

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 235

Will be even more dominant when he fills his 6-foot-5 frame.

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 305

Started at left tackle and has numerous FBS offers.

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 190

Was dangerous in the second leg in addition to his job in running back.

Second team defense

Height: 6-8 | Weight: 230

Basketball star was extremely disruptive, with nine sacks and two blocked kicks.

Height: 6-7 | Weight: 250

Responsible for 46 tackles and 2.5 sacks for team 13-1.

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 310

Saw action on both sides of the ball but appears to be blue chip defensive tackle.

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 230

Next in line on Bosco blue chippers, started as a freshman on a loaded defense.

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 260

Became the second freshman to start defending for one of the top programs in the country.

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 240

Had a strong freshman year for one of the best teams in Washington.

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 220

Saw only limited representatives for national power, but looked like a future top recruit.

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 200

The second-team all-state roster amassed a whopping 17 sacks.

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 225

Started as a middle linebacker and earned all-league recognition after recording five sacks.

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 170

Forced eight fumbles in an impressive ninth grade campaign.

Height: 5-9 | Weight: 165

All-South Jersey pick made four interceptions and 27 tackles.

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 165

Mater Dei’s next great cornerback saw plenty of action during his first season to hold his own against the elite league.

Height: 5-9 | Weight: 165

All-state pick with 12 interceptions could be even better in basketball.

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 170

Ball-hawking defensive back announced his presence by answering two interceptions for touchdowns in a September game.

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 210

For one of the best programs in the country, Medley impressed linebacker and receiver alike, demonstrating his versatility.

* Stephen Spiewak is a national football emeritus with MaxPreps and has selected the MaxPreps Freshman All-America Team since 2010. He now works for the leading ticket marketplace Vibrant seats.

