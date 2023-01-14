Tennis: Richard Gasquet makes a brilliant comeback by beating Cam Norrie to win ASB Classic

Richard Gasquet celebrates his victory in the final of the ASB Classic. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Frenchman Richard Gasquet has managed to write the ultimate Cinderella story, with a remarkable win to claim the 2023 ASB Classic over local favorite Cameron Norrie.

The 36-year-old came back from a set down and recovered from a significant deficit in the final set to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

It was a compelling decision maker, only the sixth to travel the distance in the past 20 years. Both players played sublime tennis, with Gasquet’s experience making all the difference in an extremely tight match lasting nearly two and a half hours.

Gasquet has enjoyed a dream run on his first visit to Auckland after 20 years on the ATP tour.

It is his first title since 2018 and 16th of his career, while also becoming the oldest ASB Classic winner in tournament history, replacing 1959 champion Jeff Robson (32).

Defeat will be tough for Aucklander Norrie, having also lost the 2019 decider. He was looking for his fifth career title in his 12th final.

Unlike then, he was the favorite in this competition, as number 12 in the world and working hard to start the year.

He made a confident start, dominant in the first set, before Gasquet found his way back in a tight second set.

The third set was the best of the match, in which tension and quality reached a new level. Norrie was a break up and served at 4-2 before everything unraveled.

Cameron Norrie fell short in the final. Photo / Dean Purcell

It wasn’t that Norrie played poorly, but more that world No. 67 Gasquet, who has played nearly 1000 tour matches, took to a new level and hit winners with impunity, gradually increasing the pressure on Norrie’s serve.

Under welcome sunny skies, Norrie started well. He was determined to prolong the rallies and push the Frenchman to play another shot. Both appeared to have progressed to the net early on, between some entertaining rallies, with Norrie producing a squash-style shot down the line.

After games went with serves, Norrie got the advantage in the fourth game, pushing Gasquet to 15-40 and then producing a lovely, feathery backhand to convert the break.

Norrie then appeared to take control, pushing the Frenchman further back into the track and causing errors. But there was another twist, as Gasquet produced inspired tennis, leaving Norrie 0-40 down at 5-3, including one of the match’s rallies, capped off with a perfect drop shot. Norrie defended two break opportunities, but missed a forehand on the third.

It was a blow, but Norrie has shown great mental resilience this week and showed it again, immediately putting Gasquet back on edge as some clutch volleys yielded two set points. A big serve saved the first, before Gasquet sent a forehand long to seal the set in 42 minutes.

But just when things were going according to plan, Gasquet found another level, increasing his aggression, especially from the backhand, while Norrie went a little loose. The Frenchman had improved by the end of the first heat and continued on that trajectory. That allowed a break at 2-2 and a way back into the game. Gasquet fired batting lines with some amazing shots to change the complexion of the match.

Norrie had to dig deep when trailing 3-5 and saved a set point with a brave attack at the net on a second serve, followed by a remarkable rally on deuce. But it was a brief respite, as Gasquet held on with ease to tie the game.

After both players took a bathroom break to collect their thoughts, Norrie initially emerged stronger to begin the third set, immediately getting back into the groove to break Gasquet in the second game.

However, it remained balanced. Norrie fought to hold on at 3-1, but was then broken at 4-2, when his serving radar failed him. At 4-3, the eighth game was an epic game, with Gasquet fending off a break and eventually triumphing on 12 points of high tension.

That was a turning point. Gasquet started to dominate the game with his backhand, while Norrie started to tighten up.

At 4-4 he was broken again thanks to a spotless forehand from Gasquet before the Frenchman kept his nerve to finish the job and convert his first match point.