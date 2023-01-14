Sports
‘Too bad India is still hosting Hockey World Cup’: surprising remark from Belgian player
The Indian field hockey team started its campaign with a win at the World Cup.©Twitter
The 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup kicked off in Odisha on Friday with a match between Argentina and South Africa at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Argentina defeated South Africa 1–0 in the match. On the other hand, hosts India started their campaign on the showpiece with a 2-0 victory over Spain. It is worth noting that the ongoing event will see India host a world hockey championship for the third time in four recent editions. It also hosted the event in 2010 (New Delhi) and 2018 (Bhubaneswar).
In a recent interview with the media, Belgian hockey player Elliot van Strydonck expressed his disappointment that India is once again hosting the mega event. Van Strydonck claimed that India managed to host the mega event for the third time in the last four editions due to the “power of money”.
The hockey player was asked, “How is it possible for a sport to agree to play three of the last four worlds in the same country?”
“The power of money. Belgians know India and its obligations well. They have to be careful with water and food. They have their routine. It is a pity that India still organizes such an event. But India is the only country that has stadiums can fill with 20,000 seats per day. The atmosphere is guaranteed. Moreover, it is the only country that can count on global sponsors such as Hero or Odisha. The choice makes financial sense, but unfair for sporting justice. The Red Lions have won everything in 4 “However, the media attention for hockey here (in Belgium) remains too limited,” Van Strydonck told the Belgian newspaper La Libre. by the Indian Express.
