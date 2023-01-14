Replaced South Devon and Torbay Table Tennis League matches with cup matches and rescheduled matches





There were no scheduled South Devon and Torbay Table Tennis League matches this week, but there were several rescheduled matches and handicap cup matches, writes TONY HALSE. While the top of the table was unaffected, there were two comprehensive wins in Division One. Brixham Sharks had an excellent whitewashed win at Halwell over the B side, the Sharks Chris Harper, Clive Banham and Gordon Holmes rarely bothered as they dropped just five games en route to victory. Newton Abbot Buzzards v Halwell A Chris Dunn, Herbie Sage, Kevin Nicholls, Chris Dyson NA Buzzards, Sonja Ryland, Kevin Nicholls and Herbie Sage also secured a 10-0 victory over Halwell A which was completed by dropping just two games. In Division Two, Taverners remain the only winless team as the only other team without a win in the division, NA Owls, defeated them 8-2. Wojtek Cyron and Curtis Sage were undefeated for the Owls as they move up the table away from relegation worries! In Division Three, Torre Vikings had two trips to Teign School; their first saw a 9-1 loss to NA Kestrels whose Andy Millman and Rob Williams were in fine form. Their second meeting against NA Hawks was a nice 6-4 victory led by a maximum from Steve Russell. In the next round of the cup competitions there were a few smashing encounters. Singles handicap cup The Brixham club are doing well in both cup competitions, the latest win being a comfortable Singles Cup victory for the Trawlers over NA Kites, 249-227. In an all-Newton Abbot encounter, the Merlins and Raptors were all square on 223 points after the sixth set, but then the Raptors went into overdrive to win by 26 points. Likewise, it was initially very close between NA Owls and Torre Tornadoes, but the Owls took control in the last few sets and won by 50 points. The NA Vultures suffered their biggest loss of the round, going down to club mates the Harriers by 91 points. Double Handicap Cup All matches in the double cup were incredibly close. There was an excellent game in Torre between two of their teams, with the Titans eventually beating the Tornadoes 350-343. Guillaume Gaston and Jeremy Broad (NA Eagles) v Graham Maynard and Julie Frost (Torbay Academy 7) There were two Newton Abbot v Torbay Academy matches that couldn’t be much closer. First Division NA Eagles took on Fourth Division Torbay Academy giving them an eighth start to go one point ahead in the final encounter, but an excellent final leg 11-2 saw the Academy team of Marie Dillon, Julie Frost and Graham Maynard the against seven points difference. Jean Neafcy and Jerry Hollings (Torbay Academy 6) v Bob Parkins and Jim McIvor (NA Condors) NA Condors defeated Torbay Academy 6 on the adjacent table. The Academy led early on, but the Condors fought back and entered the final set with a nine-point lead, clung to their lead and eventually won the game by 18 points. RESULTS Division One: Halwell B 0 (Sugden 0, Wadling 0, Symons 0), Brixham Sharks 10 (Holmes 3, Banham 3, Harper 3, Dbls) NA Buzzards 10 (Sage 3, Nicholls 3, Ryland 3, Dbls), Halwell A 0 (Smith 0, Dunn 0, Dyson 0) Division two: Taverners 2 (Harrop 1, Dilkes 1, Read 0), NA Owls 8 (W Cyron 3, Sage 3, Wilson 1, Dbls) Division Three: NA Kestrels 9 (Williams 3, Millman 3, Scissors 2, Dbls), Torre Vikings 1 (Russell 1, Holtham 0, Excell 0) NA Hawks 4 (Whitehorn 2, Doxsey 1, Topp 0, Dbls), Torre Vikings 6 (Russell 3, Holtham 2, Excell 1) Handicap Team Singles Cup: Brixham Trawlers defeated NA Kites 249 – 227, NA Raptors defeated NA Merlins 358-332, NA Vultures lost to NA Harriers 291-382, NA Owls defeated Torre Tornadoes 360-310 Handicap Team Double Cup: Torre Titans defeated Torre Tornadoes 350-343, NA Condors defeated Torbay Academy (6) 353-335, NA Eagles lost to Torbay Academy (7) 349-356.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.torbayweekly.co.uk/south-devon-and-torbay-table-tennis-league-fixtures-replaced-by-cup-matches-and-rearranged-matches/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos