Women’s basketball tops Monmouth behind Gigi Gonzalez’s 23-point effort





STONE BEACH, NY The Stony Brook women’s basketball team (10-6, 4-1 CAA) returned to Island Federal Arena Friday night with a win against Monmouth (8-8, 3-2 CAA), 69-59. After leading 47-45, heading into the final frame, the Seawolves went on a 13-3 run to end the game and did not allow a basket for the final 4:50 of the game to secure victory set. Watch out, -0 ends at the rack X #CAAAhoops X @gigijgonzalez pic.twitter.com/yeBt087Nko — Stony Brook Women’s Basketball (@StonyBrookWBB) January 13, 2023 Higher guard Gigi Gonzalez led the Seawolves offense with 23 points on 8-of-21 shooting and 7-of-7 from the line. The Floridan captured a career-best eight boards and made two assists. After a defensive affair in the first quarter with both teams conceding 18 points combined, Stony Brook found its rhythm as it outscored Monmouth in the second frame, 17-8, to take a 26-18 lead into the break . Gonzalez and junior security guard Shamarla king each scored five points in the last 5:22 of the second quarter and the defense didn’t allow a point over the stretch to give the Seawolves a 10-0 run heading into the break. ANDDDD AEEEE X #CAAAhoops X @gigijgonzalez pic.twitter.com/In7OoPRTLh — Stony Brook Women’s Basketball (@StonyBrookWBB) January 14, 2023 The Hawks didn’t give up after halftime, as they defeated the Seawolves 27-21 in the third quarter. With Stony Brook leading 47-45 heading into the final quarter, the Seawolves began wreaking havoc on both sides of the floor. After the Hawks cashed in a three-pointer to give themselves a 51-49 lead, Stony Brook relinquished the lead for the rest of the game on a made jumper by the graduate guard. Anastasia Warren . Making the lead X #CAAAhoops X @_Annielovee pic.twitter.com/T1kKxYOFg9 — Stony Brook Women’s Basketball (@StonyBrookWBB) January 14, 2023 Later in the quarter, Warren knocked down a three-pointer to give the Seawolves a 59–56 lead with 3:14 left in the game. On the defensive side of the ball, Stony Brook held the Hawks without a field goal for the final 4:50, eventually winning by the final score of 69-59. Warren and Gonzalez combined for 11 of the team’s final 13 points for the night to secure victory. STATISTICS AND NOTES Gonzalez collected a team-high 23 points and set a new career-high with eight rebounds. The guard also recorded two steals and two assists. It was the Floridan’s third time this season to surpass 20 points on the season and fifth in her career. She also shot a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line.

Warren totaled 17 points, five rebounds, an assist and a steal in the win. The graduate leads the team and ranks third in the CAA with 16.8 points per game.

To graduate Daishai Almond scored nine points and collected three rebounds and two steals in the win.

scored nine points and collected three rebounds and two steals in the win. junior guard Kelly Korley went 3-for-4 from the field and scored seven runs. The junior posted a +19 plus/minus in victory.

went 3-for-4 from the field and scored seven runs. The junior posted a +19 plus/minus in victory. The starting line-up for Stony Brook scored 62 of 69 points.

The team did not allow a basket for the final 4:50 of the game and ended the battle on a 13-3 run to secure the win.

The Seawolves went 15-of-17 (88.2%) from the free throw line, which was a season-best for percentage from the line (vs. Columbia on December 7).

Stony Brook goes 7-1 at home and 64-14 at Island Federal Arena this season since 2017/18.

The team will go to 3-0 if they play on a Friday this season.

Stony Brook is now 4-2 all-time against Monmouth.

With the win, the Seawolves recorded their 11e consecutive 10-win season. QUOTES FROM THE SEA WOLVES

NEXT ONE The Seawolves return to court this Friday evening, January 20, as they head to East Greensboro, NC to face North Carolina A&T. It is the second time the teams have faced each other after the Seawolves defeated the Aggies 83-57 in their first meeting on December 1, 2000. Read the full article

