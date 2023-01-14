Connect with us

Sports

Early Pac-12 Football Predictions for 2023 – AthlonSports.com

 


Strength at the top of the league should be a theme for the Pac-12 in the 2023 college football season. A few teams have strong arguments for the No. 1 spot in the early predictions and power rankings, but for now USC gets the nod at the top, followed by Washington, Oregon, Utah and Oregon State. All five teams are in the top 25 of Athlon’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 for next season. The intrigue also extends into mid-conference, as UCLA attempts to continue Coach Chip Kelly’s best season, returns Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward and Arizona attempts to make a bowl under third-year coach Jedd Fisch. Colorado is intriguing under new coach Deion Sanders, with California and Arizona State looking to recover after missing the postseason in ’22. New coach Troy Taylor has a significant rebuild ahead of him at Stanford.

It’s never too early to start thinking about predictions or rankings for the 2023 college football season. With that in mind, Athlon provides its very early power rankings for the Pac-12 for 2023:

1. USC
Coach Lincoln Riley nearly led USC to the CFB Playoff in his first year in charge, and with quarterback Caleb Williams back to lead a powerful offense, the Trojans will be in the mix again. There are few question marks surrounding the Trojans, but Riley does need to make some adjustments on the line of scrimmage. However, concerns are greater on defense after this unit struggled for most of the season, playing poorly in losses to Utah and Tulane to end the 2022 season. Riley’s work in the portal will help, but this unit still needs more depth and talent. End Tuli Tuipulotu and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon left for the NFL and will be missed.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://athlonsports.com/college-football/pac-12-football-predictions-early-2023

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: