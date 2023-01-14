Sports
Early Pac-12 Football Predictions for 2023 – AthlonSports.com
Strength at the top of the league should be a theme for the Pac-12 in the 2023 college football season. A few teams have strong arguments for the No. 1 spot in the early predictions and power rankings, but for now USC gets the nod at the top, followed by Washington, Oregon, Utah and Oregon State. All five teams are in the top 25 of Athlon’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 for next season. The intrigue also extends into mid-conference, as UCLA attempts to continue Coach Chip Kelly’s best season, returns Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward and Arizona attempts to make a bowl under third-year coach Jedd Fisch. Colorado is intriguing under new coach Deion Sanders, with California and Arizona State looking to recover after missing the postseason in ’22. New coach Troy Taylor has a significant rebuild ahead of him at Stanford.
It’s never too early to start thinking about predictions or rankings for the 2023 college football season. With that in mind, Athlon provides its very early power rankings for the Pac-12 for 2023:
1. USC
Coach Lincoln Riley nearly led USC to the CFB Playoff in his first year in charge, and with quarterback Caleb Williams back to lead a powerful offense, the Trojans will be in the mix again. There are few question marks surrounding the Trojans, but Riley does need to make some adjustments on the line of scrimmage. However, concerns are greater on defense after this unit struggled for most of the season, playing poorly in losses to Utah and Tulane to end the 2022 season. Riley’s work in the portal will help, but this unit still needs more depth and talent. End Tuli Tuipulotu and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon left for the NFL and will be missed.
2.Washington
The Huskies showed a marked improvement in coach Kalen DeBoer’s first year in Seattle (improving from 4-8 in ’21 to 11-2) and have set their sights on a run at the CFB Playoff in ’23. Now quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan return, Washington’s offense (39.7 points per game) could be even better next season. The only concern about this group is up front with a few starters leaving. The Huskies also need improvement on defense after giving up 29.1 points in a game in Pac-12 play and finishing near the bottom of the conference in pass efficiency defense. But the good news for DeBoer is that most of this group will return, and a few key additions from the portal should help right away.
3.Oregon
Quarterback Bo Nix returns after 43 total touchdowns and 315.6 total yards per game in his first year with the Ducks. New play-caller Will Stein also inherits one of the Pac-12’s best backfields with Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington returning and a loaded receiving corps that includes Troy Franklin (61 catches), Kris Hutson (44) and Traeshon Holden (Alabama) transfers ) and Tez Johnson (Troy). Rebuilding a striking line is the biggest concern on offense. Sophomore coach Dan Lanning has defense work to do. The Ducks battled the pass, giving up 27.4 points per game in ’22. Linebacker Noah Sewell and cornerback Christian Gonzalez declared early for the NFL draft.
4.Utah
The Utes’ hopes of a three-peat atop the Pac-12 were given a major boost when quarterback Cameron Rising elected to return to Salt Lake City in ’23. Rising suffered a knee injury during the Rose Bowl loss to Penn State and his status will have to be watched throughout the off-season. Running Back Ja’Quinden Jackson (531 yards) is the next standout in the backfield for coach Kyle Whittingham. Tight end Brant Kuithe opted to pass the NFL one more year at Salt Lake City after suffering a season end just four games into ’22. In addition, the offensive line should be among the best in the conference. Defense is usually a strong side for Utah and there’s no reason to expect that to change in ’23. Safety Cole Bishop, linebackers Karene Reid and Lander Barton and lineman Junior Tafuna form a strong foundation for coordinator Morgan Scalley.
5. State of Oregon
With most of the two-deep expected to return after a 10-3 mark in ’22, Oregon State is positioned to challenge for a trip to the Pac-12 title game. Coach Jonathan Smith’s offense is once again anchored by one of the best lines in the league and rising star Damien Martinez leads the way for a ground game that kickstarted the conference in rushing tries (40.3). Clemson transfer DJ Uiagalelei is likely to be upgraded as a quarterback. Defensive improvement was instrumental in Oregon State’s success in ’22. After giving up 28.2 points in Pac-12 play in ’21, this unit flourished under new coordinator Trent Bray, who held conference opponents to 20 points per game. Bray has a few voids to fill following the transfer of Omar Speights at linebacker and at corner with Alex Austin and Rejzohn Wright en route to the NFL.
6.UCLA
Last season’s 9-4 was Chip Kelly’s best season at UCLA. But replicating (or surpassing) that record will require a quick reload at quarterback with the departure of Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back with Zach Charbonnet expected to leave for the NFL. Kent State transfer Colin Schlee and true freshman Dante Moore will push Ethan Garbers to start below center. And another transfer (Carson Steele) could end up as the team’s No. 1 running back. In addition, Kelly must supplement the offensive line and improve a defense that allowed 6.1 yards per play in Pac-12 games and struggled on the pass.
7. Washington State
The Cougars had a solid first full season under coach Jake Dickert (7-6) and another win would be in store for ’23. However, Dickert has had some turnover on his staff after coordinators Eric Morris (head coach at North Texas) and Brian Ward (defensive coordinator at Arizona State) left. New offensive play-caller Ben Arbuckle is a rising star after helping Western Kentucky’s forward rank the best in the nation in ’22, and quarterback Cameron Ward is back after throwing for 3,231 yards and 23 scores in his freshman year on campus. A few transfers should quickly replenish the receiving corps, but the success of the attack may depend on how much the line can improve (46 sacks allowed). Washington State’s defense held teams to 22.9 points per game last year and will likely be a strength again under new coordinator Jeff Schmedding. Edge rushers Brennan Jackson and Ron Stone will return and three portal additions will ease the loss of linebacker Daiyan Henley.
8.Arizona
There was significant progress in Tucson last year after a 1-11 score in ’21. In his second year on the court, Coach Jedd Fisch successfully used the gantry to nearly turn the Wildcats into a bowl team, as five wins marked the program’s best season since ’18 (five wins). With quarterback Jayden de Laura and receivers Jacob Cowing and Tetairoa McMillan back, point scoring will no longer be an issue for the Arizona offense after averaging 30.8 points per game in ’22. But to take the next step and win six (or more) games, Fisch will need significant improvement from a defense that allowed 36.5 points per game last year. Adding to that challenge was the transfer of cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace and lineman Kyron Barrs to USC. However, getting a transfer to Oregon Justin Flowe should help linebacker.
9. California
The Golden Bears have missed a bowl each in the last two years and are only 10-18 overall since an 8-5 record in ’19 (the best season under coach Justin Wilcox). Under Wilcox’s leadership, California’s offense is ranked no higher than eighth in the Pac-12 in scoring, so clearly a change was needed after this unit ranked ninth in the league (conference-only matchups) in yards per game. Former Texas State coach Jake Spavital was hired to call plays, and TCU transfer Sam Jackson was expected to open the spring as the favorite to replace Jack Plummer at quarterback. The loss of receiver J. Michael Sturdivant to the gantry was a setback, but the skill talent is still solid with running backs Jaydn Ott, Byron Cardwell (Oregon transfer) and Justin Williams-Thomas (Tennessee) as well as wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter on their Place. Wilcox has a few gaps to fill in the defense, but most of this group will return, including All-Pac-12 linebacker Jackson Sirmon.
10. State of Arizona
The roster in Tempe will look very different after new coach Kenny Dillingham brought in more than 20 transfers from the portal. And help is immediately needed on both sides of the ball after a 3-9 mark in ’22. Although the Sun Devils enter the season with big question marks, Dillingham (an Arizona graduate) is a good addition and his offensive background should be apparent right away. Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne could start at quarterback, and there’s guns on the outside with tight Jalin Conyers and receiver Elijah Badger returning (and help from the portal, too). It takes a handful of transfers to immediately gain time in defence. The Sun Devils gave up 6.4 yards per game in Pac-12 games and must replace last season’s top four tacklers, including linebackers Kyle Soelle and Merlin Robertson.
11. Colorado
Coach Prime in Boulder will not only be must-see television every week, but the Buffaloes will likely improve significantly. Colorado brings in one of the the best transfer classes in the countryincluding Deion’s son Shedeur Sanders and former five-star prospect Travis Hunter. In addition to Sanders’ work on the recruiting trail, he also amassed a quality staff, including former Kent State coach Sean Lewis as the offensive play-caller. While Colorado should be showing improvement, Coach Prime needs time to rebuild here. The Buffaloes were outscored 406-155 in Pac-12 play and only one of the team’s 11 losses was decided by one score.
12. Stanford
Troy Taylor arrives at the ranch after a successful stint as FCS Sacramento State’s (30-8) head coach, but the former Utah offensive coordinator inherits a roster with deep worries after last year’s 3-9. Running back EJ Smith and tight end Benjamin Yurosek are two of the building blocks for Taylor’s attack. However, the line needs to be rebuilt and this off-season will see a quarterback fight to replace Tanner McKee. Stanford’s defense has been a problem in recent years and is likely to be a concern again after surrendering 32.2 points per game in ’22. Top corner Kyu Blu Kelly leaves for the NFL.
