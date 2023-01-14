Tennis-Djokovic says the deportation drama has paved the way to success





By Ian Ransom MELBOURNE (Reuters) Novak Djokovic said his controversial deportation ahead of last year’s Australian Open proved to be an unlikely catalyst for success in 2022, allowing him to regroup on the training ground before bouncing back with major titles. The Serb trained hard in the months after he was expelled and was banned from competing in the United States because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. He later won his seventh Wimbledon crown and capped off a year of disruption by winning the ATP Tour Finals in Turin for the sixth time. Back at Melbourne Park after his visa ban was lifted by the Australian government, Djokovic said missing events due to his vaccination policies had renewed his resolve on the training ground. Yes definitely. I mean, normally as a professional tennis player at the highest level you don’t have much time to really have a longer training block, Djokovic told reporters on Saturday. Not playing for several months at the beginning of last year allowed me to really get together with my team and work on my body and my strokes, which helped me get some great results later on. Djokovic told local broadcaster Nine Network that he felt like the villain of the world last year in Melbourne, where he was held in a hotel housing asylum seekers before being deported. He was warmly received on Friday evening by a packed audience in the Rod Laver Arena during an exhibition game against home hero Nick Kyrgios. Djokovic, who will be bidding for a record-extending 10th Australian Open crown, said he had no choice but to move on from last year’s events. Well, you have to. I mean, in a sense, if I was holding a grudge, probably if I couldn’t move on, I wouldn’t be here, he told reporters. I must also say that the amount of positive experience I had in Australia may have overpowered the negative experience I had last year. The 35-year-old said he was still cautious with a hamstring injury he sustained in Adelaide and was training lighter than usual to conserve his energy. However, there was no stopping his motivation to take another Melbourne Park title and tie with champion Rafa Nadal in the Grand Slam race with a 22nd major title. That’s why I keep playing professional tennis, competitive tennis, because I want to be the best, I want to win the biggest tournaments in the world, said Djokovic, who opens his tournament against unseeded Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena. There’s no secret about it. It doesn’t get bigger than this. I like my chances. I always like my chances. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; editing by Peter Rutherford)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://whbl.com/2023/01/14/tennis-djokovic-says-deportation-drama-paved-way-to-success/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos