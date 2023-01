Hofstra Edges Seahawks, 63-62 – UNC Wilmington Athletics

Next game: at Hampton 15-01-2023 | 14.00 hours 15 Jan. (Sun) / 2 p.m Bee Hampton WILMINGTON, North Carolina Hofstra guard Rosi Nicholson turned an old-fashioned three-point play with one second left in the game to give UNCW a 63-62 setback in the Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball action Friday night at Trask Coliseum. The Pride tied their record at 8-8 overall and was 2-3 in the CAA. The Seahawks fell to 3-12 this year including an 0-4 league score. Hofstra guard Brandy Thomas posted a team-high 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting. The LIU transfer was joined in double digits by senior guard Sorelle Ineza’s 14 markers and Nicholson’s 10 points. UNCW guard Carrie Gross pace of the Seahawks, who shot 48.9 percent (23-of-57), with 19 points. Sophomore security guard Jayde Gamble Added 16 points while junior forward Lex Jackson contributed 11 points and a game-high nine rebounds. The Seahawks recovered from a 12-point deficit in the second half to take a 62–60 lead on a Gross elbow jumper with three seconds left in the fourth quarter. After an official review, Hofstra threw the ball down on the inbound where Nicholson caught it and forced her to the basket. The New London, Connecticut native banked in the tying goal with one second on the clock and was fouled. Nicholson sank the and-one to escape Wilmington with a narrow victory. UNCW used a 13-2 run in the first quarter to go up 15-6, the biggest lead of the game, with 1:59 left in the opening period. However, The Pride cut their deficit to 17-15 at the end of the first 10 minutes. Hofstra turned the tide in their favor in the second quarter and took the lead with a 7-0 spurt halfway through the period. Leading 35-29 at halftime, the visiting Pride extended their lead to 12 points twice in the third quarter before the Seahawks began their rally in the final frame. UNCW, shooting 58.3 percent in the fourth, tied the game for the first time in the second half on a rough layup with 18 taps left. Thomas then missed a jumper that had chased Jackson off the glass to set up the final seconds.

The Seahawks will play an away game for the third time in their last four games on Sunday with a visit to new league member Hampton at 2 p.m. GAME NOTES: UNCW defeated Hofstra 20-12 in the fourth quarter Jackson has a block in nine of her last 10 games Hofstra produced 23 points on 18 UNCW covers There were seven lead changes and five ties in the game Gross had 13 points in the game second half Evans Miller all 40 minutes played The Seahawks have lost a game by one point twice this season. The number of attendees was 726.





