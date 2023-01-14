Newlands Cape Town field report today match: Cape Town Cricket Ground field report of MICT vs JSK match





MI Cape Town will take on Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 League 6th fixture at Newlands in Cape Town. In IPL, Mumbai vs Chennai is one of the biggest rivalries and this may prove to be the same in South Africa as well. After beating Paarl Royals in the opening game, MI Cape Town lost their next game to Durban. Cape Town’s bowling is great with the likes of Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran and Olly Stone. However, the team’s batting needs to step up a notch in this game. The Super Kings have won one of their two games so far, but it must be said they have not played convincing cricket in the tournament so far. Faf du Plessis has to leave and the duo Janneman Malan and Reeza Hendricks have to support him. Donavon Ferreria has been their brightest highlight of the tournament. Newlands Cape Town field report today’s game The Newlands in Cape Town have hosted a number of SA20 League games to date and it is clear that the pacemakers have dominated the game so far. Looking at the track, it is certain that the pacers will also play a major role in this match. The fast pacers like Jofra Archer and Olly Stone will love the conditions here, Stone has been great so far. There is a good amount of bounce and carry on on this course, if the bowlers can bowl hard lengths it will be difficult for the batters to play their shots. If the batters can be set, they can take advantage of the bounce. The size of the boundary and the fast-paced nature of the outfield will also be helpful to the batters. This is a number where anything above 165 is a very good score. Both teams would like to bowl first after winning the coin toss to take full advantage of the terms.

