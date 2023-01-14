Hiring Jeremy Pruitt has acquaintances and unknowns





The three coaches most often cited as the next Alabama Football DC would all be excellent choices. They are Jeremy Pruitt, Glen Schumann, and former Wisconsin coach Jim Leonhard. Other names are mentioned and some of them could do well, but none of them fit the big three. Of the three, many Alabama fans consider Pruitt the top choice. Based on information from some Alabama football insiders, Pruitt and Schumann are in a mixed situation. The situation with Schumann is easier to decipher. Where would he most like to coach? Once he answers that question, both Alabama and Georgia will provide whatever it takes to make a decision. On Friday when Austin Armstrong was added to some lists of potential hires, the fan reaction was sure that Nick Saban was not watching a Southern Miss DC. If Armstrong qualifies for a position as a football staff at Alabama, it’s likely as a position coach. In 2019, Armstrong and Glenn Schumann worked for Kirby Smart on the Georgia staff. Alabama Football and Pruitt acquaintances and unknowns No one knows more about Jeremy Pruitt’s coaching prowess than Nick Saban. What Saban probably has no way of knowing is “exactly” what the NCAA will do in the future with Pruitt and Tennessee rule violations. It is believed that the current NCAA investigation does not prohibit him from being accepted by any school. He has not received an NCAA penalty, nor has the NCAA placed him in a show cause situation. Recently, when asked if Auburn hired Hugh Freeze, SEC Commissioner, Greg Sankey said: Our campuses, despite any mythology, make their own staffing decisions, but we take care of every hiring decision, here’s the background from a compliance standpoint… So the SEC wouldn’t stop Alabama from hiring Pruitt. The SEC can advise, but the Alabama Compliance Dept. will have long been in discussions with the NCAA about Pruitt. The problem is, how can Alabama Football be adversely affected if Pruitt is on the Crimson Tide payroll when the NCAA imposes penalties for University of Tennessee violations? Not knowing exactly what would happen probably weighs heavily in Nick Saban’s decision. Pruitt reportedly admitted to the NCAA that he broke the rules. Did he tell them everything? Were others (e.g. Phil Fulmer) as guilty or more guilty than Pruitt? If he didn’t tell the NCAA everything, did he with Nick Saban? And can Nick Saban afford to know something the NCAA might not know? Only Jeremy Pruitt and a small number of people in Alabama may be able to answer the questions. The rest of us are trying to figure out what comes next – it’s little more than guesswork. What we can and should do is trust Nick Saban to make the best decision.

