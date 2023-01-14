Australian Open Results 2023: Live Tennis Scores, Full Draw, Melbourne Park Series





The Australian Open has finally arrived, as the best tennis players from around the world battle it out to win the first Grand Slam major of the year. Can Novak Djokovic win a 10th title at Melbourne Park or will top seed Rafael Nadal overcome his poor recent form to challenge? Is there a player who can prevent Iga Swiatek from winning her first Australian Open title? The sports news has your one stop shop to follow all the happenings in Melbourne Park. Australian Open 2023: Live scores from today’s matches Follow the scores of every men’s and women’s singles match in the Australian Open 2023 tennis tournament live with The Sporting News scoreboard. Click here for today’s results. Australian Open 2023 Draw: Men’s Singles Bracket Australian Open 2023 Draw: Women’s Singles Bracket When is the Australian Open 2023? The main draw of the 2023 Australian Open is about to startMonday January 16with the start of the men’s and women’s singles. It will conclude on Sunday 29 January with the men’s singles final, with the women’s singles final played the night before. Australian Open 2023 schedule for Australia Date Round Time (AEDT) TV channel (AUS) Monday January 16 1st round 10 am – End Nine, 9 Now, Stan Sports Tuesday January 17 1st round 10 am – End Nine, 9 Now, Stan Sports Wednesday, January 18 2nd round 10 am – End Nine, 9 Now, Stan Sport Thursday, January 19 2nd round 10 am – End Nine, 9 Now, Stan Sport Friday January 20 3rd round 10 am – End Nine, 9 Now, Stan Sports Saturday January 21 3rd round 10 am – End Nine, 9 Now, Stan Sport Sunday January 22 Round of 16 10 am – End Nine, 9 Now, Stan Sports Monday January 23 Round of 16 10 am – End Nine, 9 Now, Stan Sports Tuesday January 24 Quarterfinals To be determined Nine, 9 Now, Stan Sport Wednesday January 25 Quarterfinals To be determined Nine, 9 Now, Stan Sports Thursday January 26 Women’s Semifinal To be determined Nine, 9 Now, Stan Sports Friday January 27 Men’s Semifinals To be determined Nine, 9 Now, Stan Sports Saturday January 28 Women’s singles final To be determined Nine, 9 Now, Stan Sports Sunday January 29 Men’s singles final To be determined Nine, 9 Now, Stan Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/tennis/news/australian-open-results-2023-live-scores-results/ijaf78ximrpjrpzuu9cx9xfv The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos