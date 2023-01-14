Edmonton Oilers Drain Shark Tank in 7-1 Laughter: Cult of Hockey Player Grades

Photo by Stan Szeto / USA TODAY Sports

Article content The Edmonton Oilers dominated the San Jose Sharks from start to finish, Friday night, in a 7-1 pushback.

Article content Connor McDavid celebrated his 26th birthdaye birthday with 2 goals and an assist, Leon Draisaitl his 600e game with a target and 2 helpers.

Article content But lest you think it was just the big boys, there were many contributors to this important 2 points in the playoff chase. And Jay Woodcroft was able to stagger the ice age, leaving some energy for Vegas tomorrow. Here’s the band’s story Cult of Hockey Player ranks JACK CAMPBELL. 7. Made 25 saves for the win. Not many of them were difficult. But there was one of the spectacular variety, a great glove hold from Vlasic early in the 3ed. You can see that at the highlight shows the rest of the year. Too bad the shutout was ruined late, but the deflection was high quality. Not many netminders object to that. Seems to have some of its mojo back. I bet he plays on consecutive nights, tomorrow in Vegas.

Article content CONNOR McDAVID. 9. Dangerous any service. Scored his 15e power play goal of the season as he took a pass from Draisaitl and blasted through cover before putting a wrist shot to the side. An excellent defensive stick on Nieto early in the 2nd. Hit a post the next shift. A perfect pass from Draisaitl for the 3-0, his 16e PP marking of the campaign. Ran 3 Sharks on a high-light reel rush in the 2nd but could not collect. Created a turnover with a stubborn pre-check and moved the checker to Draisaitl for the 5-0. Just missed the hat trick when he hammered a 1 timer off a Draisaitl feed. Co-led the team on 5 shots. Back but not with the man in front on the 7-1. The games 1st Star. On pace for 152 points. DYLAN HOLLOWAY. 6. Had a start-and-stop game, largely due to the three minors he was called for, including one on the first shift of play. Put Barrie in for a chance later. Ran out of the corner and hit the post in the 2nd. Set up Draisaitl for a good 2nd Period chance. Have his 3ed minor after being dumped in the corner and then punched twice right in front of the officials. First earned an assist for the 7-0 with a hard play on his own blueline, then managed to send the puck to a hard attacking McLeod.

Article content DEREK RYAN. 5. Quiet veteran effort, after filling in for an apparently ill Kailer Yamamoto. A solid 2:02 on the PK. DARNEL NURSE. 7. Are 2nd Period rush was fun to watch. Whistled for a terribly weak hook call. Very good stick on a 3ed Period PK. Arranged a nice pass through the middle, but Hyman couldn’t convert. Only 1 High Danger Scoring Chance allowed on his watch. When was the last time Darnell Nurse didn’t play more than 20 minutes a night? Cody THIS. 6. A very solid night where you didn’t notice Cody Ceci much and that was a good thing. He and Nurse didn’t give up much meaning at all. LEON DRAISAITL. 8. The great German beat 2 defenders at the blue line as he deftly broke a pass to a shooting McDavid that buried the 1-0. A pass early in the 2nd created a great opportunity for Hyman. A perfect dish against Connor McDavid for the 3-0. Whistle home a wrist shot on the 5-0 from a hard McDavid forecheck. Great feed for 97 late, who just missed the hat-trick opportunity. Co-led the team on 5 shots. 56% on draws. The games 2nd Star. Has 5th most goals in his first 600 games in franchise history (278), behind Gretzky, Kurri, Anderson and Messier. Decent company.

Article content ZACH HYMAN. 5. Just missed a 1st Period chance of a nice setup from Kostin. Threw the puck forward at Kostin and in for the 2-0. Just missed a chance on a pass from Draisaitl in the 2nd. Just ahead of the 3-0. Submitted only by nurse in the 3ed but couldn’t clear it. Solid but not spectacular. Ryan McLEOD. 6. A turnover in the O zone forced Jack Campbell to make the save on the other side. Scored the 7-0 by following up an excellent rush by Foegele and a two-way attempt by Holloway. Effective 2:25 on the PK. BRET EAR. 5. A sharp defensive play from Kulak fired a lunge from Hertl into the 1st. Beaten by his man in the 2nd, but a good stick of 97 ended the threat. I got a little high in the 7-1, but it was a great deflection, nobody could fault that. Recorded 4 shots from the rear. +2.

Article content TYSON BARRY. 6. A well-deserved assist for the 1-0 with first a keeper on the line and then a neat pass to Draisaitl for the second helper. Part of the series on the 3-0. Very good 2nd Period stick. 3 shots. The helper was his 100th and an Oiler. RYAN NUGENT-HOPKINS. 8. Nugent-Hopkins was very, very good. He drew the penalty that led to the 3-0, a goal on which he earned the secondary assist. Pulse home a shorty high from a great effort from Janmark with a short hand. Gave a subtle feed to Puljujarvi, drawing a defender over the line for the 6-0 assist. +3. A perfect 3:37 on the PK overall. Name the games 3ed Star. Scored his 21st after 11 last season. A great career year behind us. MATTIAS JANMARK. 7. He shot through the net and got not one but two shots at the net in a series set up by Klim Kostin and Nugent-Hopkins. Then hit the net back on the PK and then held with it after the first deke, creating a chance for Nugent-Hopkins to bury for the 4-0. 4 shots. Led the Attackers in 5v5 CF (11-6, 65%). One of his best efforts to date.

Article content CLIMB THE ADVANTAGE. 6. Great play down the wall sent Hyman in for a chance. Drew a call that led to the 1-0. Then his forecheck flipped a puck and Kostin deflected a pass from Hyman for the 2-0. Janmark sent off for a dangerous double chance in the 2nd. +2. Influence. PHILIP BROBERG. 8. Made some standout defensive plays during a very good outing. Excellent job conquering his net side and taking away a dangerous 1st Period San Jose scoring opportunity. Effectively getting rid of another man during a dangerous situation in the 2nd. HDSC 5-1. +2 at 18:44. This young D-man is suddenly really on the way EVAN BOUCHARD. 7. Bouchard seems to be turning things around after a terrible first half. Nice end-to-end rush in the 1st. Fine 2nd Period shot block in a tough spot. No points but led the club 5v5 at 18-7, CF 72%. HDSC 4-0.

WARREN FOEGELE. 5. Charged the ice and created a first rush chance, then helped put the puck up front to McLeod for the 7-0. Worked hard, a few hits, some solid horsepower work. JESSE PULJARVI. 5. Was quiet for much of the game, but in the 3e, he won a board fight and then swept a neat pass from Nugent-Hopkins high and home to make it 6-0. Was beaten by his man from the blue line forcing a Campbell save. Decidedly lost the shot-share battle 5v5 (6-12, 33%). VINCENT DESHARNAIS. 5. Earned his first NHL assist on Kostins 2-0. On the ice but had his man on the 7-1. Break even on shot stocks. An eye-popping 3:53 on the PK. That wingspan helps keep attackers out. The Oilers are now 23-18-3, tied with Calgary for points in the 1st Wildcard spot in the West, though the Flames have a game in their hands. Tomorrow is Vegas. Find me on Twitter @KurtLeavins, on Instagram at LeavinsOnHockey and now on Mastodon at [email protected]

