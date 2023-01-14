Shaheen Afridi retires from BPL – Cricket Leagues





Shaheen Afridi celebrates a wicket during T20 World Cup 2022 – ICC KARACHI: Shaheen Shah Afridi has withdrawn from the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Shaheen, who continued his knee rehabilitation with the Pakistan team during the home series against New Zealand, was scheduled to travel to Bangladesh to represent Comilla Victorians in BPL. But the pacemaker will now continue his rehabilitation in the country ahead of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8. Shaheen will lead defending champion Lahore Qalandars in this year’s PSL. The 22-year-old cricketer was injured in the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup. He was taken off the field after sustaining a knee injury during a catch on Shadab Khan. Since then, Shaheen has not taken part in competitive cricket and is under the strict supervision of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) medical team. Interim chief selector Shahid Khan Afridi had decided to include Shaheen in the national team’s camp to continue his rehabilitation under the supervision of the team management. It should be noted here that Shaheen will tie the knot with Shahid’s daughter Ansha on February 3rd. After Haris Rauf, who tied the knot with his classmate Muzna Masood Malik last December, Shaheen’s wedding will be another star-studded one in less than two months. Both cricketers, who are also good friends off the pitch, will represent Qalandars in PSL 8. The highly anticipated eighth edition of PSL will take place from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan. The final schedule of PSL 8 will be announced in the coming days.

