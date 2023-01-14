Mizzou Football Recruiting: Missouri Lands Ole Miss Transfer Wide Receiver Dannis Jackson





For the second time this off-season, the Missouri Tigers have added a transfer wide receiver from another Power Five school to their 2023 recruiting class. This time, it’s within the SEC. Joining Oklahoma transfer WR Theo Wease is Be Miss transfer WR Danny Jackson. Jackson was a former four-star prospect in the recruiting class of 2019 and was originally committed to Mississippi state but signed with the Rebels in July 2018. Jackson spent three seasons with Ole Miss and did not play with the Rebels last season. His most productive year was 2021 in his junior season where he had 12 receptions for 244 yards and two touchdowns. According to Rivals Transfer Tracker, Jackson is listed as the 84th best available transfer in the country. Now committed to Mizzou, Jackson will be eligible for another two years. Welcome to Mizzou, Dannis! MIZ! residence: Sumral High School Secondary school: Sural, Mississippi Position: Wide receiver Ht/Wt: 61, 160 lbs Ranking Rivals: Four stars, 5.8 247Composite ranking: Four stars, 0.9333 Total announced offers: 16 Offers to note: Ole Miss, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, LSUthe state of Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas Despite not getting much playing time with Ole Miss, there is still some potential here with Jackson as he shows some speed and good running ability. Perhaps Jackson can live up to his full potential by moving to Missouri. Mizzou 2023 Pledge List Pos Recruit name residence Commitment date rivals rate Rank of rivals 247 rate 247 rank Ht wt Pos Recruit name residence Commitment date rivals rate Rank of rivals 247 rate 247 rank Ht wt THE Brett Norfleet St Charles, MO 11-21-2021 4 stars 5.8 3 stars 0.9141 6’7 225 FROM Jahkai Lang Troy, MO 17-12-2021 3 stars 5.7 3 stars 0.8778 6’4 240 QB Gabriel Johnson Tacoma, WA 5/8/2022 4 stars 5.8 4 stars 0.8981 6’0 200 K Blake Craig Freedom, MO 5-6-2022 2 star 5.3 WHICH WHICH 5’11 180 WR Marquis Johnson Dickinson, Texas 6/13/2022 N/A 5.7 3 stars 0.8824 6’0 176 DB Nicholas DeLoach, Jr Cahokia, IL 25-06-2022 3 stars 5.6 3 stars 0.8578 6’2 175 ATH Jamal Roberts St Louis, MO 7/3/2022 3 stars 5.6 3 stars 0.8789 6’1 200 WR Joshua Manning Lee’s Summit, MO 21-07-2022 4 stars 5.8 4 stars 0.9090 6’3 190 CB Shamar McNeil Fort Lauderdale, FL 7/30/2022 3 stars 5.5 3 stars 0.8642 6’3 175 LB Brayshawn Littlejohn Gaffney, SC 8/14/2022 3 stars 5.5 3 stars 0.8558 6’2 220 OT Logan Reichert Raytown, MO 9/8/2022 4 stars 5.8 4 stars 0.8885 6’7 345 DB Philip Roche Merrillville, IN 10/11/2022 3 stars 5.6 3 stars 0.8519 6’1 190 FROM Serigne Tounkara League City, Texas 27-10-2022 3 stars 5.7 3 stars 0.8614 6’3 240 WR Daniel Blood Destrehan, LA 11-24-2022 3 stars 5.6 3 stars 0.8644 6’0 175 LB Triston Newson Independence, MS 11-25-2022 3 stars 5.6 3 stars 0.8617 6’1 225 S Marvin Burks Jr. St Louis, MO 12/4/2022 4 stars 5.8 4 stars 0.9011 6’2 195 THE Jordan Harris Pine Bluff, ARK 18-12-2022 3 stars 5.7 3 stars 0.8900 6’6 234 OL Brandon Solos Nashville, Tenn 19-12-2022 3 stars 5.5 3 stars 0.8644 6’8 260 FROM Sam Williams Hogansville, GA 21-12-2022 3 stars 5.50 3 stars 0.8500 6’4″ 265 5.64 0.8762

