Ajla Tomljanovic withdraws from Australian Open, tennis news, latest, update, draw,

Australia’s top tennis player Ajla Tomljanovic has withdrawn from her home grand slam two days before the start of the tournament.
Following the retirement of reigning Aus Open champion Ash Barty, the 29-year-old – and world No. 35 – was Australia’s top-rated local hope in the women’s draw for the first major of the season.
But she took to social media after Saturday’s practice to share that an injury had forced her out of the tournament, where she was scheduled to play at John Cain Arena on Monday’s opening night.
The 29-year-old captioned a post on social media: I’m sorry.
She wrote: It absolutely pains me to write this, but unfortunately I will not be able to participate in the Australian Open this year.
I did everything I could to get healthy, but I just didn’t have time to heal and be 100% ready to compete at a high level.
It was a very hard decision to make, but I have to listen to my body.
It’s no secret that this is my favorite piece to play, so it hurts to miss out on a great opportunity to play in front of my home crowd and be surrounded by the incredible love and atmosphere.
To all my Aussie fans I want to thank you for always supporting and encouraging me, I’m going to miss you so much this year.
Tomljanovic had his best season of his career in 2022, reaching the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and the US Open. But she pulled out of the United Cup over the new year with a knee injury, and her social media post showed her reaching for the same left knee.
She told the media on Saturday: If you ask me, this is probably the worst timing ever. I’m sure I would have said that even if it happened within six months [but] if i take a 15 second pity party, this shouldn’t have happened right now.
It’s the time when I feel my best in every way; coming in one fell swoop, really feeling like I deserve to even be a contender. I mean, I feel that way. I’m not coming here and pretending.
Do I have to start all over again in a sense? Probably not. It feels a little unfair, but life is unfair. Part of our job, injuries will happen.
The five wild card entrants, Jaimee Fourlis, Kimberly Birrell, Olivia Gadecki, Storm Hunter and Talia Gibson, will represent Australia in women’s singles following the withdrawal of Tomljanovic. None are in the top 150 in women’s singles.
Tomljanovic is replaced by qualifying lucky loser Leolia Jeanjean, while 11th-placed Spaniard Paula Badosa also has a late retirement from injury in Adelaide.
Babosa posted on Saturday: Bad news…During the quarterfinal match in Adelaide I hurt myself and after receiving the results I will have to be out for a few weeks.
Sad to miss the Australian Open this year, I’m really going to miss it. I will do everything I can to return as soon as possible.
