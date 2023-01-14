News and Notes – Fantasy hockey scouting report from all 32 teams

Midway through the season, it’s the perfect opportunity for another edition of Fantasy 32. As such, here’s a roundup of a useful fantasy tidbit from every team in the NHL.

The Ducks are launching a six-game road trip on Monday, starting in Pittsburgh. Goalkeeper John Gibson has so far won zero games away from home. zero. On the road, Anaheim’s No. 1 is 0-9-3, with a GAA of 4.36 and 0.889 SV%. Those of you still holding on to Gibson in fantasy competition might want to bench him for the foreseeable future. Minimal.

Forward Barrett Hayton is your current best streaming/DFS option in the desert. Hayton is now tied with Clayton Keller and has four goals – including one in each of his past three games – and five assists in eight games. The fifth overall draft pick of 2018 is available in nearly 99% of ESPN.com’s fantasy leagues.

They’re using the “T” word again in Boston. Tandem/timeshare mates Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman are once again sharing equal opportunities these days. While Ullmark is overwhelmingly named on ESPN.com’s fantasy spectrum, Swayman is not. And the 24-year-old is performing well.

Three is not a crowd in Buffalo. As of Friday afternoon, AHL part-timer Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will remain a member of the Sabres. Which means neither Luukkonen, Craig Anderson nor Eric Comrie should be relied upon as a consistent fantasy presence in the Sabres’ fold.

Only four games left and Max Pacioretty is already back in the infirmary. The sniper suffered a lower body injury and only left Thursday’s game in Columbus for three minutes. Stay tuned for more details, but we’re told it’s unrelated to his past Achilles problem. What is good. Teuvo Teravainen is back on a top line with Sebastian Aho for now.

Skating on par with Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau, winger Milan Lucic (0.5%) serves as a somewhat valuable fantasy product lately. With two goals and an assist in his last four games, the physical winger averages 1.9 fantasy points/game. So is Thursday’s dud in St. Louis. Lucic has value in deeper competitions, especially competition that rewards hits as well as scoring.

Ignore the IR designation, Patrick Kane is expected back in the Blackhawks’ lineup against Seattle on Saturday. So says coach Luke Richardson. Subsequently, Lukas Reichel has been sent back to the AHL, where the promising prospect must remain until someone else gets hurt or, ahem, traded.

Kirill Marchenko scores for the Blue Jackets. I do not know. There’s not much to like about what’s happening in Columbus right now, fantasy and otherwise. The 22-year-old debutant is a bright spot.

Versatile striker Evan Rodriguez (8.6%) makes the most of his spot on a top scorer with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. Averaging nearly 22 minutes per game, Rodriguez has three goals and six assists in his past seven games. And it doesn’t look like Gabriel Landeskog or Valeri Nichushkin is coming back to health anytime soon.

While Roope Hintz recovers off-site, Tyler Seguin (66.2%) bears the responsibility of centering a top line with Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski. It is no coincidence that he scored a goal and an assist in two games as a substitute. There is sometimes an argument to bench Seguin when difficult lineup decisions have to be made. Not now though.

Robby Fabbri (3.0%) is back with a blunder after a knee injury. Skating on a top-six line with Andrew Copp, he scored in three straight runs. If only this man could stay sane for a long time. Fingers crossed.

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, Evander Kane could return to the Oilers’ lineup as early as January 19. That’s next week. A top level fantasy asset, Kane amassed five goals and eight assists on 50 (!) shots in 14 games before suffering a lacerated wrist. Please check his availability in your own league asap. Meanwhile, Dylan Holloway serves as a handy Daily Fantasy asset as Connor McDavid’s linemate.

Keep Anthony Duclair (3.2%) on your radar. Once recovered from his Achilles tendon – talk of a post-ASG return – the feisty striker could spark instant fantasy as a welcome top-six scoring asset. Duclair scored 31 goals and 27 assists in 74 games with the Panthers last season.

Don’t sleep on Quinton Byfield (1.3%) as a fantasy streaming asset/scoreline member with Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe. The second overall draft pick of 2020 netted a goal and an assist – while earning first star honors – in Wednesday’s 4-3 victory over the Sharks. Keep the formidably built future star in your Daily Fantasy range for now too.

Filip Gustavsson is currently splitting time with Marc-Andre Fleury. And the other is Wild netminder to win. Like Thursday night against the Islanders, when he allowed just one goal on 20 shots. Gustavsson is featured in 16.6% of ESPN.com competitions, while Fleury is featured in 63%.

Defender David Savard (28.6%) blocks quite a few shots. He also occasionally contributes to the scoresheet. Of the few fantasy-relevant figures in Montreal these days, Savard deserves a little more love in leagues that reward shot-blocking and scoring stats.

It’s only been three healthy games — give Ondrej Palat a minute. His role on a scoreline with Nico Hischier is too rich not to pay a quick scoring dividend. The former Lightning skater is also good at body hitting and blocking shots (vs other attackers).

Rookie Juuso Parssinen, who forms a top line with Filip Forsberg, is riding on a five game point streak with a goal and six assists. Parssinen is overwhelmingly available in the ESPN.com NHL fantasy universe.

The Islanders’ third-line center scores and throws hits and blocks more shots than just about any other forward these days. In fact, Jean-Gabriel Pageau currently averages more fantasy points/game in conventional competitions (2.7) than any other skater on his own team. The well-rounded asset is named in only 40% of ESPN.com competitions.

Need fantasy D? Give K’Andre Miller (23.1%) a significant overweight. Visibly morphing into the player we expected him to be, Miller is going on a five game point streak with three goals and four assists. The third-year defender also shoots and blocks shots. Scoop him up before it’s too late.

Anton Forsberg wins more than not and is playing better than Cam Talbot in 2023 so far. If this trend continues, the number 2 of the Senators will also play much more often. Ottawa still sees itself as a contender in the playoffs. Coach DJ Smith will fill his crease with anyone he believes will give the Senators the best chance of securing wins.

A red-hot Travis Konecny ​​has 12 goals and eight assists in his past 10 games, but remains available in 12% of ESPN.com competitions. But probably not in yours. So Joel Farabee (3.8%), who also contributes as Konecny’s linemate, shoots a can instead.

Keep an eye out for how Dustin Tokarski fares against the Jets on Friday night. If the third string plays well, he should replace a struggling Casey DeSmith as Mike Sullivan’s go-to until Tristan Jarry (lower body injury) is fully recovered. That could make the AHL a solid streaming option / Daily Fantasy asset for a game or a few.

What about them Kraken! It seems every skater deserves some of the credit for the current Seattle tear, including newbie Eeli Tolvanen. Since jettisoning Nashville via a waivers trip, and still having to taste defeat with his new club, the former Predator has four goals and two assists in seven games. Tolvanen has a part to play in your deeper fantasy league.

Beginning Friday night and ending next Sunday, the Sharks face the Oilers, Devils, Stars, Blue Jackets and Bruins. With the exception of this Saturday’s Columbus fight, any San Jose netminder should be firmly attached to your bench.

Before the failure against the Flames, the Brandon Saad/Brayden Schenn/Ivan Barbashev line was well underway, totaling nine goals and seven assists in four games. The Blues will need more of the same from their second-scoring unit if they are to have any hope of battling for a playoff spot. Especially with Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O’Reilly sidelined. Schenn (50.8%) is my fantasy favorite of the three, as he also skates in the club’s top power play.

For those who could still benefit from receiving this particular memo, Brandon Hagel is a new fantasy gem this season. Skating on a top line with Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov, the former Blackhawk is fourth in team scoring as of Oct. 22, with 16 goals and 18 assists on 111 shots in 35 games. And yet he remains available in 48% of ESPN.com competitions. The man is real, folks. Take the fantasy leap.

Center Auston Matthews are both sick and blown up, so ESPN’s very own Emily Kaplan. Don’t be surprised if the Maple Leafs let their star rest here and there between now and the postseason. Especially if Toronto feels more comfortable securing a playoff spot. As a fantasy asset, Matthews’ status should be checked regularly.

Trade talks reportedly heat up over Brock Boeser (48.9%). A step away from the Vancouver mess would no doubt do the underperforming forward good. If you’ve been holding Boeser that long, you might as well watch it all play out now. Landing a top-six performance with a contender would be nice.

Striker Mark Stone is hurt. We don’t yet know details or the severity of the injury, only that he left Thursday’s game against Florida with an upper body problem. If you’re investing in the topline forward, check for updates ahead of Saturday’s tilt with the visiting Oilers before rolling out your own fantasy lineup.

Have you seen the Jets’ upcoming schedule? Starting Sunday, Winnipeg faces a series of games against the Coyotes, Canadiens, Maple Leafs and Senators before wrapping up in Philadelphia the following weekend. Of that bunch, only Toronto has a winning record and number of goals allowed in the top half of the league. If you were about to acquire top six skaters like Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler or even Cole Perfetti in deeper leagues, this would be the opportunity to take such a step.

Two games in and Tom Wilson (27.7%) already has 10 hits to his name. It won’t be long before the physical attacker adds quite a few shots and goals to his fantasy rsum as well. Pick him up if you still can.