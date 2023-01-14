Sports
Nepalese childhood friends reunite and coincidentally work together in Hobart
Nearly six years after leaving Nepal for a life in Australia, 31-year-old Ashish Lama never imagined working alongside his childhood friend.
Most important points:
- Two childhood friends who emigrated separately from Nepal reunited by chance after they both found jobs at the same company in Hobart
- Ashish Lama and Ankit Rawal have experienced civil war in the country’s capital, Kathmandu
- Thousands of people have traded the Himalayas for a life in Tasmania, with the Nepal-born community making up 1.1 percent of the state’s population
Ashish and Ankit Rawal met some 18 years ago when they both went to the same school in Kathmandu, Nepal and remained friends thanks to a shared passion for cricket and table tennis.
“Ankit and I moved to Australia at the same time, but he went to Melbourne and I to Sydney. There were a few years when we didn’t see each other, but we were always there for each other,” said Mr Lama.
Not only were the pair halfway around the world in Hobart, as fate would have it, they both started working for Tasmanian energy retailer Aurora and were even placed on the same team.
“When I first heard Ankit was here, I was like ‘wow’,” said Mr. Lama.
Neither Ashish nor Ankit have seen their families since they left Nepal, and each said it was comforting to work right next to their childhood friend.
“Having good friends around you always helps emotionally and mentally, and they are always there for you when you need them,” said Rawal.
“Knowing I was going to be working with Ashish gave me a kind of assurance that someone would be there for me.”
Raised in Nepal
According to the latest census, thousands of people have traded the Himalayas for life in Tasmania.
Tasmania’s Nepali-born community numbers just over 6,000, or 1.1 percent of the population, and Nepali is the third most spoken language domestically, after English and Mandarin.
Both Ashish and Ankit describe growing up in Kathmandu and their childhood as “quite normal” despite having lived through a civil war.
“Even though there were a lot of conflicts back then, I still had a normal life growing up,” said Rawal.
“My dad was in the Secret Service and he traveled a lot, so that had some impact on the family while he was gone, but he never made us feel like he was in trouble.”
“Sometimes there was a curfew and you heard about the conflict on the news, but the impact was minimal because we lived in a capital city,” Lama said.
Migrate to Tasmania
Both Ashish and Ankit moved to Tasmania in search of permanent residency and are studying and working full time.
“My decision to move to Hobart and not Darwin was one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life,” said Rawal.
“I absolutely love Tasmania and there are a lot of similarities between Nepal and Hobart in terms of size and weather.”
“Tasmania has a similar geographical location [sic]to Nepal, however, I have a slight complaint about the weather, because it feels like winter 80 percent of the time,” said Lama.
The pair plan to make Tasmania for at least the next few years, which may give Ashish enough time to beat Ankit in the Aurora table tennis challenge.
|
