Dag adjusts/announces offensive staff; Hartline New OC – Ohio State Buckeyes

Columbus, Ohio Ohio State University head coach Ryan Day announced today that Brian Hartline, one of the top young assistant coaches in college football and a six-year member of the coaching staff, has been promoted to offensive coordinator. The promotion is Hartline’s second in as many years, having been promoted to passing game coordinator in January 2022.

The announcement is one of Day’s many moves on the offensive side of the ball with the departure of six-year offensive coordinator/coach Kevin Wilson to become head coach at the University of Tulsa. And it establishes the offensive assistant coaching staff for the upcoming season, which includes:

Keenan Bailey, on the staff for the past seven years and most recently in the position of special assistant to the head coach, officially becomes the team’s new tightrope coach;

Offensive line coach Justin Frye also serves as a run game coordinator;

Tony Alford enters his ninth season with the program as running backs coach as well as assistant head coach for the offense; and

Corey Dennis begins his fourth season coaching the team’s quarterbacks.

Hartline will take charge of an Ohio State offense that peaked under Day’s leadership. The team’s total offense ranked third, eleventh, first, and second nationally for the past four years with Day as head coach, respectively, and its scoring offense ranked fourth, seventh, first, and ninth.

Brian has been successful in every football capacity he has been hired for, Day said. He progressed incredibly well from college to NFL receiver, then from quality control coach to wide receiver coach to passing game coordinator. He soon finds out and he is more than ready to move up to offensive coordinator now.

Brian has also developed his receivers to an unprecedented level and he has recruited as well or better than anyone else in the country. Now we’ll be recruiting for our entire offense and I think that’s something that’s going to be really positive for our program.

Hartline, who is 36, will remain the Ohio States wide receiver coach. The 2023 season will be his sixth season in that capacity and he has proven to be the best receivers coach in college football, having been named so twice in the past two years. @on3sports named him the 2022 National Wide Receivers Coach of the Year last month and FootballScoop named Hartline the 2021 Wide Receivers Coach of the Year.

In 2019, he was honored by the American Football Coaches Association as one of the AFCA 35 Under 35 honorees, a prestigious program that develops outstanding, future leaders in the coaching profession.

I’m ready and very much looking forward to this opportunity, Hartline said. Ohio State has established an initial threshold regarding offensive output and that’s something we strive for every day. I want to thank Coach Day for believing in me and for the positions he has given me over the years that have allowed me to succeed and grow.

In his six previous seasons on the staff, including a year as a quality control coach, Hartline successfully recruited and mentored some of the best wide receivers in the country.

Marvin Harrison Jr. (unanimous in 2022), Chris Olave (2021), Garrett Wilson (2021), and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (second team in 2021) have all been named All-Americans.

Harrison Jr., was the 2022 Big Ten Conference wide receiver of the year.

Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka were 1,000 yard receivers each in 2022, one year after Smith-Njigba and Wilson were 1,000 yard receivers in 2021.

Olave, Wilson and Jameson Williams, who spent two seasons at Ohio State before moving to Alabama for one season, were all first-round NFL Draft picks in the 2022 draft.

Keenan Bailey tight ends

Keenan Bailey’s promotion to tight ends coach was predicted back in December and is now official. Bailey has just completed his seventh season on the Ohio State staff and has steadily risen through the coaching ranks during his time at Columbus. Most recently, he held the position of senior advisor to the head coach after serving three years as a quality control coach on offenses, during which time he helped develop record-breaking wide receiver and quarterback units in Ohio State.

Bailey worked closely with Kevin Wilson this past season to develop Ohio State’s tight ends.

Keenan is an excellent coach, Day said in December when he first shared the news of his promotion. He is a very sharp young man who is going to do incredible things in his career. And the relationships he’s built over time with former players, current players, recruits and family have been outstanding. He has a bright future ahead of him.

In 2021, Bailey was named to the 247Sports 30 Under 30 list. He received his master’s degree in sports management from Ohio State in 2018. He was a member of four straight Big Ten Conference championship teams at Ohio State (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020) as well as victories in the 2022 and 2019 Rose Bowls, the 2020 College Football Playoff Semifinal in the Sugar Bowl and the 2018 Fiesta Bowl. .

Bailey first joined Ohio State’s coaching staff in July 2016 after spending two seasons at his alma mater, Notre Dame, as a recruiting analyst for the Irish football program. He spent his first season at Ohio State as an offensive intern coaching the running backs before moving to the wide receivers in 2017 and the quarterbacks in 2019.

Bailey has his degree in American studies from Notre Dame. Born in Pompano Beach, Fla, Bailey is married to the former Paige Johnson, who is from Hudson, Ohio. The couple lives in Columbus.

Justin Frye offensive line / Run Game Coordinator

Justin Frye just wrapped up his first season with the Buckeyes, coaching an offensive line that produced a first-team All-American (LT Paris Johnson) and five players to earn All-Big Ten honors. The Buckeyes were ranked 11th in the nation and second in the Big Ten in yards per rush (5.37), while also protecting quarterback CJ Stroud in a high run. Ohio State was one of only two Power 5 schools nationally to finish in the top 10 in both the fewest sacks allowed (7th 12.0 per game) and fewest tackles allowed for loss (6th 50.0).

A native of Elwood, Ind., Frye spent four seasons at UCLA as the Bruins offensive line coach and offensive coordinator before coming to Ohio State. In 2020 and 2021, UCLA had one of the most rushed attacks in the nation, ranking 14th and 12th nationally in rushed attacks, respectively.

Tony Aford Running Backs / Assistant Head Coach for foul

Tony Alford, who has recruited and developed six 1,000-yard running backs in his eight-year tenure at Ohio State, will be on the staff in his ninth season and will continue to serve as Ohio State’s assistant head coach for both offenses and running backs trainer.

Alford’s running backs are nothing short of incredibly prolific, strong and reliable and include 1,000-yard rushers Ezekiel Elliott (2015), Mike Weber (2016), JK Dobbins (2017, 2018 and 2019) and TreVeyon Henderson (2021).

His running backs have also won major awards. Elliott won Big Ten Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Chicago grandstand Silver Football award in 2015 as he blazed through an 1,821-yard season and scored 23 touchdowns; Weber was the 2016 Freshman of the Year; and Dobbins was a first-team All-American and the 2019 Earle Campbell/Tyler Rose award winner as he made history by becoming the first Buckeye to exceed 2,000 yards in a season with 2,003 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns .

Four of Alford’s running backs during his tenure in Columbus have later been called up: Elliott (No. 4 overall to Dallas in 2016), Weber (No. 218 overall to Dallas in 2019), Dobbins (No. 55 overall in 2020), and Trey Sermon (No. 88 overall in 2021).

Corey Dennis quarterbacks

Corey Dennis is in his fourth year as quarterbacks coach for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was promoted by Ohio State coach Ryan Day to quarterbacks coach in January 2020, after serving as senior quality control coach for two seasons. Dennis has been on the Ohio State staff for the past eight seasons, including the two seasons (2018, 2019) with Day and the quarterbacks.

In August 2021, Dennis was named to the 247Sports 30Under30 list of emerging young coaches.

The past three seasons have seen some of the most celebrated offensive campaigns in recent school history, with all three Ohio State quarterbacks during this time Dwayne Haskins in 2018, Justin Fields in 2019, and CJ Stroud in 2021 and 2022 becoming Heisman Trophy finalists as well as Big Ten Quarterback and Player of the Year. Haskins and Fields were each selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

In the 2023 season, Dennis will rank ninth on the Ohio State coaching staff. He was a member of four straight Big Ten Conference championship teams at Ohio State, and also earned wins in the 2022 Rose Bowl, 2020 Fiesta Bowl, 2019 Rose Bowl, 2018 Cotton Bowl, and the 2016 Fiesta Bowl.