Tigers Complete Day One of Torero Tennis Classic – LSU

San Diego, California The LSU women’s tennis team completed the first day of the Torero Tennis Classic at the Hogan Tennis Center on Friday.

Double result

Two doubles rounds were at stake on the opening day of the tournament. Junior Kylie Collins and redshirt freshman Anastasiya Komar took on UC Santa Barbara’s Shakhnoza Khatamova and Amelia Honer to open the first round. The Tiger duo played a strong game together, winning 6-4 to mark their first match as a doubles duo with a win.

Senior Maggie Cubitt and freshman Nikita Vishwase also teamed up in doubles for the first time this season when they faced Stanford’s Emma Sun and Sara Choy. The Tigers played a dominant game, losing just one game in a 6-1 victory.

On the next course, senior Nina Geissler and freshman Noor Carrington took on San Diego’s Jordyn McBride and Claudia De Las Heras. The Torero duo came out on top in a 6-3 game.

In the final doubles match of the first round, graduate student Mia Rabinowitz and senior Safiya Carrington took on UC Santa Barbara’s Camille Kiss and Valentina Khrebtova. The LSU duo showed their experience and controlled the game in a 6-2 victory.

The second doubles round featured the same double pairs for LSU against different opponents. Collins and Komar continued their strong form as they beat San Diego’s Elizabeth Goldsmith and Kailey Evans by a score of 6-4.

Carrington and Rabinowitz again ran against the UC Santa Barbara opposition, this time in the form of Kiss and new partner Marta Gonzalez-Ballbe. Kiss and Gonzalez-Ballbe came out on top, beating the Tiger duo 6-4.

Cubitt and Vishwase returned to action against San Diego’s duo of Abigail Desianikov and Solymar Colling at their lane. The Toreros won the game 6-0.

In the final doubles match of the day, Geissler and N. Carrington defeated UC Santa Barbras Calissa Dellabarca and Khrebtova 6-2.

Singles results

All eight Tigers were in singles action that day. Cubitt faced Kira Reuter of UC Santa Barbara to open the round. The first set was a tight match and it required a tiebreak, which was won by Reuter 7-2. In the second set, Reuter held off Cubitt to win 6–3 to claim victory.

A top 15 game played out on the next lane as No. 7 Collins faced No. 11 Connie Ma of Stanford. Ma was the victor of the match, taking the first set 6-1 before finishing the match with a 6-0 win in the second.

Another ranked game took place on the next field when No. 32 Komar faced No. 29 Solymar Colling of San Diego. Komar dominated the first set as she dropped just one game in a 6-1 win, but Colling hit back in the second set by narrowly knocking out a 7-5 win to force a third set. The third set went back and forth and after ten games it was 5-5. Komar finished the match strong, winning the last two games to win 7-5 and claiming her first ranked win of the spring.

Geissler took on Emma Sun from Stanford in the next game. The back and forth first set was won by Geissler, 6-4. Sun hit back in the second set with a 6-2 win of his own to force a decisive third set. In the third set, the players switched games to 6-6, with a tiebreak needed to decide the set and match. The tiebreak was as close as the match, with Geissler pulling off two consecutive points at the end to win 8–6 and secure a three-set win.

Freshman Vishwase picked up LSU’s first straight set singles win of the day as she defeated UC Santa Barbara’s Marta Gonzalez-Ballbe 6-3, 7-5.

Rabinowitz followed her teammate with a set win of her own, defeating UC Santa Barbara’s Calissa Dellabarca in a dominant 6-1, 6-1 game.

Safiya Carrington took on Elizabeth Goldsmith of San Diego in her court. Goldsmith took an early lead in the first set and then won 6-2 before putting the momentum into the second set en route to a 6-1 win to clinch the match.

In the final game of the day, Noor Carrington earned her first singles win of the spring against UC Santa Barbara’s Valentina Khrebtova. Carrington dominated the first set, 6-1, and controlled the second as she won 6-3 to win a straight set to end the day for the Tigers.

Next one

Day two of the Torero Tennis Classic kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. A round of doubles followed by singles is the planned schedule.

