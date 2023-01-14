Michigan State hockey breaks five-game slip, again proving resilience

With five back-to-back losses dating back to December 10, Michigan State hockey dropped six spots in the national rankings from where it sat after splitting wins with No. 6 Michigan before the holiday break, landing earlier this year at No. 17 week.

With each extra count in the losing column, it looked like the Spartans’ post-season dreams would soon begin to slip away. They had to turn things aroundfast.

But the grind gave the state of Michigan a reason to fight back against adversity. The Spartans returned to Munn Ice Arena to end their month-long skid with a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over No. 5 Penn State .

“It was a big win of character for our team,” said Michigan State Head Coach Adam Nightingale. I think the way things have been going for us lately, it would have been easy for our group to fold, and obviously the amount of penalties we took is not a recipe for success, but I loved our energy. I thought we stuck it out and got it rewarded.

It looked like penalties would hamper Michigan State’s performance again, giving up two power play goals on five-to-three odds. MSU was called for 10 penalties, totaling 39 minutes, the most the Spartans have managed in a game so far this season. The biggest foul was a game misconduct called sophomore defenseman David Gucciardicast him out game.

Despite handing PSU eight power plays, MSU managed to kill six, fighting to overcome their errors.

Fifth year defender Cole Krigier served a total of 12 penalty minutes during the match, including a 10-minute call-up in the second period for abusing officials. Krygier returned just in time midway through the third to help the Spartans fend off extra goals from the Nittany Lions and eventually win the game in over time.

I definitely think it goes like this, sometimes the game plays with you, Krygier said. As you go through (the game), of course you have to deal with your emotions. I could have gotten mad and kicked myself out of the game, but I stayed calm. I can’t do much about it after that happened.

Lineup adjustments are common at MSU as of late, and Friday’s game was no different. junior defender Nash Nienhuis was scratched for the fourth game in a row. Sophomore forward Jesse Tucker whoever has scored three goals in the last seven games for MSU, including the team’s lone goal against Ohio State last weekend, was also out of the lineup. Graduate transfer forward Ryan Nolan made his Spartan debut and got into the extra skater place.

Senior forward Eric Middendorf advanced to the third line with freshmen forward Tiernan Shoudy and sophomores ahead Tanner Kelly. The shift seemed to work well offensively, as Middendorf finally got Michigan State on the board at 8:38 in the third inning trailing Penn State 2-1. It was Middendorf’s sixth goal of the season after scoring 12th season.

I was certainly happy to score that goal, but even more so to get the guys on their feet, to get the crowd on their feet and to cheer us on because it was difficult to find the back of the net, but we got our game of hockey and it will come, Middendosaid rf.

Trailing in the closing minutes of the third period, the Spartans were still chasing an equalizer. With 6:49 left to play, senior forward Jagger Joshua found it the.

The unquestionable hero of the night was Krygier who got back on the ice after serving his penalties to win the game with a 3:36 first class shot in sudden death.in translation.

I’ve been trying all year to go up there, so it was lucky to go in, Krygier said. I think this is one of my finest Michigan State moments. I think I haven’t scored too many goals in my career so this year was another year for me but no it’s great to win at home especially we needed those secure.

Before the game, there was a four-way tie for most goals scored this season between Joshua, his freshman forwards Daniel Russell and Karsen Dorwart and Krigier.

The equalizing goal allowed Joshua to drive away with an eight-goal lead on the year. Joshua held first place for about 20 minutes until Krygier scored the game winner. The pair are now tied for first place Place.

Graduate goalkeeper Dylan St Cyrwho has been an asset to this new Michigan State team all season, made 42 saves that night to earn the first star of the Game.

Perhaps St. Cyrs’ best stops were the five consecutive times he made in the closing minutes of the second period. The shots forced St. Cyr’s way out of his net to cover the puck, panicking another sellout MSU home crowd, particularly the Munnsters who repeatedly chanted his name after the impressive stops.

“Dylans is just incredible, said Middendorf. He makes those saves every day in practice. You just wonder, how does he do this? How does he move like that? He’s been playing college hockey for six years and he’s giving it his all. every day.He is a huge leader for us.

The come-from-behind win followed some of the season’s lowest moments, a fourth-place finish in the Great Lakes Invitational and a sweep of No. 8 Ohio State. Friday was not the first show of determination in the state of Michigan this season either. After losing 5-0 and 6-3 to Minnesota in November, the Spartans came back to defeat then No. 6 Michigan 2-1 in Munn at December 9.

MSU’s resilience gave the Spartans their first overtime win of the season and first win since December 9, all while facing their own team. fans.

I’m proud of our guys because I think the rest of our games are standing room only, Nightingale said. That’s a testament to the way our fans respect our guys. Win or lose, I think our guys play hard, and I think the people of the state of Michigan want them to be proud people who really respect work ethic and team play, and so, to see our guys get rewarded and have that energy in Munn, I loved it, and honesty probably made all the difference in the game.

The Spartans watch to sweep Penn State on Saturday at 7 p.m. with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network.