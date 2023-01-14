The Specific Easter Egg for Table Tennis in ‘Forrest Gump’





(Credit: Paramount Photos)

There are 101 reasons why Robert Zemeckis drama Forest Gump is regarded as such a favorite among fans and critics around the world, with the film chronicling the world events of the 20th century through the eyes of a courageous young man. Starring Tom Hanks, the 1994 Best Picture winner is packed with details and Easter eggs, referencing specific world events and much more. Ranked by many as one of the best contemporary films, Forest Gump is a bombastic world tour of American history in which a humble man from Alabama seeks love from his childhood sweetheart while getting caught up in the politics of contemporary America. Iconically portrayed by Tom Hanks, Gump was restricted to a robotic walk in his youth thanks to a pair of leg braces and is a mild-mannered fool, loving and idealistic, but undeniably hampered by his intelligence. Still, this doesn’t stop him from making his dreams come true. Gump graduates from college in 1966, enlists in the United States Army, and goes to Vietnam to fight in the war. A while later, he is discharged after receiving a Medal of Honor for his heroism from President Lyndon B. Johnson. Gump then takes part in a number of activities and becomes an elite American football player, a shrimp fisherman and a professional table tennis player. It’s in the simple game of ping pong that Zemeckis and screenwriter Eric Roth nestle a fun Easter egg so specific only true fans of the sport can see it. When learning to play the sport while recovering in hospital after serving in Vietnam, Gump picks up the ping pong paddle and uses the shakehand grip, a traditional grip used in real life by most European and American players. As we see montages of his progress, he continues to use this hold until he travels to China. Playing against Chinese opponents, he experiences players using the pen grip, an alternative way of holding the paddle that became especially popular in Asia. Beloved by Chinese players, especially in the mid-20th century, Gump later uses this hold when facing Forrest Jr. towards the end of the film. plays. The all nuanced Easter egg is one of the many reasons why Zemecki’s film is considered such a classic, with attention paid to the smaller details. In addition to the best photo, Forest Gump also walked away with a Best Director Oscar for Zemeckis, as well as statuettes for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing and Best Visual Effects and Best Leading Actor for Tom Hanks. Check out the table tennis scene for the iconic ’90s movie below. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.2500%;"/> Most popular

