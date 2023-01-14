Huskies bounce back with 78-66 win over Ohio





Next game: Miami 18-01-2023 | 6:00 PM ESPN+ WDKB 94-9 FM Jan 18 (Wed) / 6:00 PM Miami History DeKALB, IL It was a complete team effort for the Northern Illinois University women’s basketball team on Saturday afternoon as the Huskies defeated the Ohio Bobcats 78-66 at the NIU Convocation Center. “I was very proud of this group today, especially the stretch,” said the head coach Lisa Carsen . “We did a good job through the run Ohio made late in the game. Everyone who got on the floor stepped up and did well for us. That’s how we were built. Ten of the 12 Huskies playing in Saturday’s game scored, led by a senior forward A’Jah Davis’ (DeKalb, Ill./Montverde Academy [Fla.]) 16 points and 11 rebounds. Chelby Cooker (Racine, Wis./Shoreland Lutheran) scored 10 of her 13 points in the second half and had a game-high five assists. Jana Poisson (Matteson, Ill./Marian Catholic) had 12 points off the bench. NIU (10-5, 2-2 MAC) opened the game with an 8-3 run over the first 3:39 with Davis scoring the final six runs. After Ohio tied the game at 8-8 with 5:05 left in the first a Mercy Hunter (Monroeville, Ind./Bellmont) three kickstarted a 9-2 Huskies run that put NIU ahead 17-10 at 2:27 in the first quarter. The Bobcats closed the gap to second when a triple by Jasmine Hale made it 17-15, but a Jayden Marabel (Bolingbrook, Ill./Bolingbrook) layup at the buzzer gave NIU a 19-15 lead. Ohio (2-13, 0-4 MAC) closed the gap to one early in the second quarter as Caitlyn Kroll three straight made the score 22-21 with 8:16 left until halftime. NIU responded with a 12-2 run over the next 4:04. Emily Meinert (Galesburg, Ill./Parkland College) started the spurt with five straight runs and a Goalkeeper three helped punctuate the run that put the Huskies up 11, 34-23, with 4:12 left in the first half. The Huskies took a 38–29 lead going into the break, shooting 42 percent from the field. The Bobcats snatched NIU’s lead to start the third and came within six at 8:20 when a Hale jumper made the score 42-36. The Huskies then went on a quick 7-2 run, culminating in a Emma Carter (Bristol, Vt./Franklin Pierce) three, to go back with 11 49-38. Ohio narrowed the deficit to five by the end of the third quarter, 60-55. Layups from Hale and Felder to start fourth put the Bobcats within one, 60-59, with 8:28 left in the game. NIU and Ohio swapped baskets for the next five minutes, with the Huskies answering Ohio layups with threes from Koker and Sidney McCrea (Cedar Rapids, Iowa/Prairie). The Bobcats came as close as two, 68-66, with 4:05 left, but the Huskies sealed the win from there. NIU finished the game with a 10-0 run, with all 10 points coming from Koker, Hunter and Davis, to secure the win 78-66. NIU finished the game shooting 45.3 percent from the field and made double-digit three-pointers for the second straight game with 10. “We made threes when we needed to,” said Poisson after the win. “We just had to keep shooting with confidence. We’ve had a lot of ups and downs this season, but I think we’re starting to get back on track.” The Huskies defeated Ohio 16, 40-34, scoring 20 second chance points on 19 offensive rebounds. Felder led all scorers with 23 points and nine assists for Ohio. NIU is back in action at the Convocation Center on Wednesday, January 18 at 6 p.m. against the Miami RedHawks. For tickets, log onto NIUHuskies.com or call the NIU Athletics Ticket Office at (815) 753-PACK (7225). General admission tickets are $6 with reserved seating for $8. –NIU–

