Virginia Tech football: Hokies land talented back from the transfer portal





The Virginia Tech Hokies continued their impressive work Friday in the NCAA transfer portal, adding Bhayshul Tuten, formerly of North Carolina’s AT&T. Tuten, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound sophomore from Paulsboro, New Jersey, has two more years to qualify. He announced his commitment on Twitter. Tuten basically flipped out of Boston College. He initially committed to the Eagles, but changed his mind after a quiet visit to Blacksburg recently. What do the Hokies get in Tuten? This felt like a silent move by the Hokies as Tuten seems to be very undervalued. As a freshman in 2021, Tuten rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 10 passes for 230 yards, including a 92-yard touchdown. Tuten broke out in 2022 and carried the football 208 times for 1,363 yards and 13 touchdowns. In addition, Tuten had 31 receptions for 342 yards and four more touchdowns. He also returned kicks and kicks, giving Virginia Tech another veteran option on special teams. I went back and looked at some of Tuten from his time at AT&T in North Carolina, and he looks like he’s on another level. Tuten runs with good trail level, seems to have good vision and is explosive, interrupting several long runs in 2022. It feels like we hype every incoming Hokie, and to some extent we do. We look for the positives in every signature. Tuten is the sixth signing of the transfer portal and the fifth on offense. Every new Hokie, except for quarterback Kyron Drones, levels up in completion. That’s a smart strategy from head coach Brent Pry and his staff. Find underrated players who want to level up. Tuten brings great power to the attacking backfield. Not only does he protect the Hokies from injuries to Malachi Thomas and Keshawn King [if he returns]but he is a legitimate threat to get big game time in 2023 on offense. Welcome home, Bhayshul.

