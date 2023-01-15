Eyes wide, Dykstra scores for Trojans in 8-1 hockey loss to Marshall – The Globe





WORTHINGTON The Marshall Tigers girls’ hockey team scored goals on their first two shots in a Friday night game against Worthington. Worthington lost 8-1 to the Tigers. A strong second period and a goal on senior Megan Dykstra’s breakaway were bright spots for the Trojans after a tough week of hockey. The Trojans were goalless in their four previous games. Marshall scored his first goal 29 seconds into the first period. Marshall senior Kalyn DeVlieger scored from a pass from Brooklyn Mauch. The second Tigers goal fell short on a Mauch shot five minutes later. WHS got two penalties in the last minute of the first period, but managed to kill the 5-on-3 game in the second period. Worthington caught a second wind in the new frame. The Trojans were clever with passes to reach the attack zone, and made strong challenges in defense. Trojan horses Worthington conceded only one goal in the second period, as DeVlieger scored her second goal of the night with assists from Olivia DeGroot and Abigail Foley. Worthington senior goalie Lillyana Newman made 34 saves, including a flash save on a shot that flew just under the top crossbar in the first period. We are currently running on steam with brutal makeup games schemes. It’s a drag, but they know it, said Worthington coach Chad Nickel. Everything is not going as it should, we have opportunities, but we don’t take them enough, that’s the bottom line. The third period was scoreless for five minutes before Marshall scored two more goals from Kendall Beernaert and Madyson Girard. Dykstra scored her goal fifteen seconds after Marshall’s second. I saw the top shelf and knew that was a good place to shoot, because it would definitely go in, said a smiling Dykstra. Dykstra said she is known on the team for being caught shooting the puck with her eyes closed, but tonight she made sure to keep her eyes open. We went three games without points. Hopefully that will be a boost for tomorrow’s game, Nickel said. In the third period, Marshall added three more goals. Lily Verkinderen scored her goal from the blue line with assists from Mia Wichmann and Girard. Beernaert scored a second goal from her own bounced shot at the net. Jenae Davis scored the final goal with a minute left in the game on assists from Wichmann and Piper Mellenthin. The Trojans play again on Saturday as the team travels to Le Sueur to face Minnesota River. Marshall 2 1 5 8 Worthington 0 0 1 1

