Dazzle doubles down on Day 2 of the Michigan Invitational





ANN ARBOR, Mich. With the second day of action on the books at the Michigan Invitational, the Tennessee women’s tennis team cleaned up in doubles, winning all three games played. With the second day of action on the books at the Michigan Invitational, the Tennessee women’s tennis team cleaned up in doubles, winning all three games played. Mating Lauren Anzalotta and Elza Tomas highlighted the beautiful doubles play that saw the Lady Volunteers take their first win of the day by beating Ole Miss’ Ludmila Kareisova/Reka Zadori 6-1. “We got better today,” head coach Alison Ojeda said after the games. “Our doubles teams really understand their partners’ strengths and find ways to set each other up with that in mind. It’s been just as much fun for me to coach as it was for them to play.” The doubles ended with a victory for Rebecca Mertena and Esther Adeshina against Lillian Gabrielsen/Kelsey Mize, 6-3, and win for Eleanor Molinaro and Daria Koecher , 6-4, over Anaelle Leclercq-Ficher/Rachel Krzyzak. Both opponents came from Ole Miss. As doubles shifted to singles, Anzalotta and Adeshina were able to carry over momentum and claim wins of 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 and 6-4, 6-1 respectively. Anzalotta took her three-set fight over Michigan’s Bayley Sheinin, while Adeshina defeated Merri Kelly, also of Michigan. “Michigan is a really good team for hitting balls indoors and they played great from start to finish,” added Ojeda, discussing singles. “It was good for us to watch as we prepare for the ITA Kickoff Weekend in two weeks. That’s a big part of why we’re here.” As the Big Orange will wrap up the tournament tomorrow, they will take on opponents of Ole Miss in the morning session in singles at 9AM ET, and will finish the day with doubles against Ohio State at 12PM ET. “Day 3 will tell us a lot about who we are and what condition we are in,” Ojeda concluded. “I’m really looking forward to tomorrow.” Full results from today’s games and a schedule of the remaining action in Ann Arbor, Michigan can be found below. Information on live stats and streaming can be found on UTSports.com or on the team’s official social media pages. Live scoring and video are also accessibleHERE. Follow the team on Twitter for the latest information on Lady Vol Tennis@Vol_WTennisInstagram@vol_wtennisorFacebook. Friday January 13

Single people No. 55 Daria Koecher (Tennessee) d. Lucia Marzal (state of Ohio), 7-6, 6-0

No. 68 Elza Tomas (Tennessee) d. No. 30 Irina Cantos (State of Ohio), 6-4, 6-0

No. 76 Rebecca Mertena (Tennessee) d. No. 15 Sydni Ratliff (Ohio State), 7-5, 6-4

Lauren Anzalotta (Tennessee) d. Maddie Atway (state of Ohio), 6-3, 6-4

Esther Adeshina (Tennessee) d. Danielle Wilson (Ohio State), 7-6, 6-7(5), 6-3

When. 116 Kolie Allen (State of Ohio) d. Eleanore Molinaro (Tennessee), 6-4, 7-5

Shelley Bereznyak (State of Ohio) d. Cat Aulia (Tennessee), 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 Doubles

Eleanor Molinaro / Daria Koecher (Tennessee) d. Lily Jones/Bayley Sheinin (UM), 6-1

Andrea Cerdan/Merri Kelly (UM) d. Lauren Anzalotta / Elza Tomas (Tennessee), 6-4

No. 2 Jaedan Brown/Kari Miller (UM) d. Rebecca Mertena / Esther Adeshina (Tennessee), 6-1 Saturday January 14

Single people

Lauren Anzalotta (Tennessee) d.Bayley Sheinin(UM), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Esther Adeshina (Tennessee) d.Mary Kelly(UM), 6-4, 6-1

No. 65Lilly Jones(UM) d.Nr. 55 Daria Koecher (Tennessee), 6-4, 6-0

No. 40Jaedan Brown(UM) d.Nr. 76 Rebecca Mertena (Tennessee), 6-2, 7-5

Nicole Hammond(UM)d. Eleanor Molinaro (Tennessee), 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4

No. 101andrea cerdan(UM)d. Cat Aulia (Tennessee), 6-1, 6-4

No. 103Gala Mesochoritou(UM)d. No. 68 Elza Tomas (Tennessee), 6-1, 6-4 Doubles

Rebecca Mertena / Esther Adeshina (Tennessee) d. Lillian Gabrielsen/Kelsey Mize (Ole Miss), 6-3

Eleanor Molinaro / Daria Koecher (Tennessee) d. Anaelle Leclercq/Rachel Krzyzak (Ole Miss), 6-4

Lauren Anzalotta / Elza Tomas (Tennessee) d. Ludmila Kareisova/Reka Zadori (Ole Miss), 6-1 Scheme

Sunday January 15 9am Singles – Tennessee vs. Mississippi

12 noon Doubles — Michigan vs. Mississippi, Ohio State vs. Tennessee

Singles To Follow – Michigan vs Ohio State

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://utsports.com/news/2023/1/14/womens-tennis-doubles-dazzle-on-day-2-of-michigan-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos