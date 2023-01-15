Cricket world reacts after automatic six rule comes into play with Marvel Stadium roof in Big Bash League derby

Melbourne Stars captain Adam Zampa has offered a new tweak to one of the most controversial rules in the Big Bash.

Zampa believes that if a batter hits a shot into the roof of Marvel Stadium, instead of getting six runs, he risks being dismissed by a one-handed fielder when the ball falls.

The idea is an adaptation of the well-known backyard crickets one-hand, one-bounce facility — but does Zampa mean it?

Yes, why not? said the legspinner on Saturday night, after seeing two Stars teammates hit the retractable roof of the Docklands venue.

Honestly, it’s a bit bizarre that they call it a six when the ball goes straight up in the air.

As a bowler you expect to cheat a batsman and at least have a chance at a wicket.

Maybe build the roof a bit higher.

The debate over the quirky Marvel Stadium rule was reignited when Joe Clarke and Beau Webster both hit the roof during the Stars derby against the Melbourne Renegades.

Beau Webster hits the roof. Credit: James Ross / MONKEY

That would have been two easy catches tonight, Renegades captain Aaron Finch said on Fox Sports.

They were both upright. That would have been out, that’s out.

Zampa said batters would know full well they were saved.

When that happens, you know how lucky you are, he said.

It’s not about getting on top of the bowler or anything like that. It’s just pure luck.

Tom Rogers watches as a shot reaches the roof. Credit: Daniel Pockett – CA / Getty Images

Retired great Mark Waugh led renewed calls for such incidents to result in a dead ball, as was the case under previous rules.

It cost them 12 runs, which is wrong, he said.

It just doesn’t go for six. It should at least be a dead ball. Twelve points is a big difference in this game – let alone they would have been out. There’s not much I can do about that, but it definitely shouldn’t be an automatic six.

They should take a look at that rule. It doesn’t make sense as that line currently stands.

Waugh said umpires should have some leeway in deciding balls that hit the roof as dead or six, though it would have taken a monster hit to reach the ceiling when it would otherwise have flown over the rope.

If it looks like it’s not close to a six, it shouldn’t be a six, Waugh said.

The two incidents gave the Stars 12 runs in a tight game and looked set to help the visitors secure a crucial win.

The Stars later needed just 21 runs from the last 25 balls with seven wickets in hand, but faltered to a six-run defeat that ended their final hopes.

Unfortunately, our batting has let us down again tonight, said Zampa.

It feels like we’ve been in this position too many times.

You’d hope even tailenders could pull that off, but it was a bit of inexperience on our part and poor game play.

– with 7NEWS

