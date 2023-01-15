Why hasn’t CJ Stroud announced Ohio State footballs for the 2023 NFL Draft yet?

COLUMBUS, Ohio Most Ohio State football players have announced their intentions for April’s NFL Draft, with one very notable exception.

In fact, 29 of the 32 players listed in the first round of a new CBS mock draft Friday announced their participation. Two of the exceptions are receivers Jordan Addison of USC and Quentin Johnson of TCU, projected as middle selections in the first round. The other is Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud, often cited as one of the contenders to become No. 1 in the overall standings.

Stroud’s departure to the draft after three seasons is considered a formality, at the latest since his transformation into a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2021. The widespread certainty only grew as he followed another strong season. His presence as one of the top three quarterbacks in this draft, along with Kentucky’s Will Levis and Alabama’s Bryce Young, is shaping the conversation around several NFL franchises this winter.

Still, Stroud deliberated more than expected on this decision. The deadline for early players leaving after their third year of college is Monday.

There is a precedent here. Other no doubt NFL quarterback talents have returned for an extra year. Peyton Manning did it in Tennessee a generation ago and he was fine in the long run. Andrew Luck was expected to be No. 1 in 2011, stayed at Stanford and became No. 1 the following year. Oregon’s Justin Herbert was arguably the best quarterback in a somewhat soft class of 2019, but he remained sixth in 2020 the general classification.

Stroud’s decision includes one factor that none of those stars had to consider. He can stay in college while earning good money. Not top-of-the-first-round NFL money, but certainly not change. In addition to driving a Mercedes G Wagon for free, Stroud earned actual income from endorsements with several brands that are believed to have crossed into seven figures.

After all, this was one of the great advantages proposed when name, image and likeness became a reality.

Manning, Luck, and Herbert all chose to stay in college despite knowing they were wasting a year’s worth of income. The difference-making income Stroud would need to stay in Columbus would not trickle in through donations to the collectives associated with OSU. It would come from some global brand, but those kinds of deals are within the reach of OSUs.

As a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist who just dropped out nearly beating Georgia and who will lead another national championship contender, Strouds is a brand that companies want to associate with.

Still, from a purely financial point of view, it seems like a good idea. According to Spotter which tracks NFL salary structure, contacts and other such details, projected four-year contracts for players selected in the first five picks range from $34-41 million. The signing bonus would range from $22-27 million. (Teams also have a fifth-year option on first-round contracts.)

That same basic structure would await Stroud if he waited for the 2024 draft. However, two other factors come into play. First, delaying entry into the NFL means delaying the start of the even more lucrative second contract. That’s the one players have influence over and, for the most elite, can result in contracts reaching the mid-nine figures.

Second, Stroud could essentially trade one season’s worth of earnings at OSU for whatever he could earn in his final NFL season when that comes. Kirk Cousins, for example, will earn $36 million in 2023 for its 12th season.

Money for professional sports can be absurd. Franchise quarterback money is on a completely different spectrum.

Which brings us to another point directly related to income: risk. We can’t talk about an athlete staying in school with the assurance of an even NFL payday waiting a year later. Boys often get hurt. For example, we don’t yet know if the hamstring injury that cost Jaxon Smith-Njigbas most of his season will now be a factor in his draft status.

Not every dollar of an NFL rookie contract is guaranteed. However, not a dollar of a contract is guaranteed until you actually sign it. Three of the players who protected Stroud last season tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones and center Luke Wypler, have already announced plans to enter the draft.

But if Stroud is actually wrestling with this decision, money probably isn’t the main driver.

Stroud has accomplished a lot in two seasons as a starter. Two trips to New York as a Heisman finalist, becoming only the third Buckeye to finish in the top four twice in the voting. He was twice named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Quarterback of the Year. He ranks second in OSU history in passing yards and touchdowns. He helped four receivers to All-America seasons.

However, he can’t shake some other numbers. There are 42-27 and 45-23, the scores from two losses to Michigan. Zero Big Ten championship games as a starter let alone wins. Zero playoff wins too, despite arguably his career best performance in a one-point semifinal loss to Georgia last month. Two trips to New York without having to make room in his suitcase for the actual trophy.

Stroud spoke of an incomplete and complicated legacy in the minutes following the Michigan loss. I’ll just have to eat it, he said at the time.

Perhaps that superlative in the Peach Bowl, leaving everything on the field, including the scrambling achievements he had hidden for two years, helped him swallow those other shortcomings.

Or maybe he can’t choke it down until he takes another bite.

I am highly skeptical that Stroud will not choose to take the safe, sensible path and move on to the NFL. I also don’t think he’s delaying this decision in pursuit of drama or out of indifference to the time frame. The answer may not have come to him as easily as it does to the rest of us, who don’t have to live with it.

