



The three of the last four World Hockey Championships have been in India [2010 in Delhi, 2018 in Odisha and now in 2023 in Odisha again]. Although not everyone is happy with it. Belgian player Elliot Van Strydonck has called it unfair for sporting fairness and it is regrettable that India still hosts such an event.

The Belgian newspaper La Libre asked Van Strydonck a direct suggestive question: how is it possible for a sport to agree to play three of the last four world championships in the same country? Van Strudonck’s answer: The power of money. Belgians know India and its obligations well. They must be careful with water and food. They have their routine. It is regrettable that India still hosts such an event. But India is the only country that can fill stadiums with 20,000 seats every day. The atmosphere is guaranteed. Moreover, it is the only country that can count on global sponsors like Hero of Odisha. The choice makes financial sense, but it is unfair for sporting justice. The Red Lions have won everything in 4 years. However, the media attention for hockey remains too limited here [in Belgium]. Rourkela: Amit Rohidas (30) of India celebrates after scoring a goal against Spain during a match of the 2023 FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup, at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha, Friday 13 January 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI01_13_2023_000306A) [the answer is in French, one of the three languages in Belgium along with Dutch and German. Le pouvoir de largent. Les Belges connaissent bien lInde et ses obligations. Ils doivent tre vigilants avec leau et lalimentation. Ils ont leur routine. On peut regretter que lInde accueille encore un tel vnement. Mais, lInde est le seul pays qui peut remplir tous les jours des stades de 20 000 places. Lambiance est garantie. En plus, elle est la seule nation qui peut compter sur des sponsors mondiaux comme Hero ou Odisha. Le choix est logique sur un plan financier, mais injuste pour lquit sportive. Les Red Lions ont tout gagn en 4 ans. Pourtant, la mdiatisation du hockey reste trop limite chez nous.] Van Strydonck chose his team Belgium as firm favourites, and would have Australia second if they achieved solid top form. Interestingly, he places India as the third favourite. “The most serious candidates are five: Belgium, Australia, the Netherlands, Germany and India. Belgium remains a step higher. The Belgians will field a super stable, super experienced and super talented core. The Belgians are the biggest favourites. In my opinion, only Australia is reaching a solid form peak. After the Games in Rio, the Australians were a little behind, but they quickly bounced back. In 2017 and 2018 they really improved a lot. In Tokyo they made it to the Netherlands and Germany. In addition, European countries rarely play against Australia. As for India, it remains a delicate opponent on its land. I place the Indians just behind the Australians. They are aroused by the noise coming from the stands. They always run in all directions. their number, but they remain very dangerous. Jeroen Delmee started well with the Oranjes, but I have the feeling that they are in a slump. On paper, this core doesn’t impress me. Germany nowadays has ups and downs, according to Van Strudonck.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/hockey/regrettable-india-still-hosts-hockey-world-cup-belgium-elliot-van-strydonck/

