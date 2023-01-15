Stage set for UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships





Vadodara: The two back-to-back UTT National Ranking Championships, the first of which starts tomorrow at the Sama Indoor Complex here, are a blessing in disguise for the domestic players, especially after there was less domestic activity last season, and that too just before the Nationals start in February. Naturally, the rapid reaction of the players to the announcement by the newly elected TTFI Executive Committee shortly after taking charge on December 19 was so overwhelming that they responded with over 1,800 entries across all categories, composed of over 1,200 rowers from all over the country. . It is understandable that the Baroda Table Tennis Association, the district team that organizes the championships, is doing everything it can to make the event a great success. The last time it hosted the Junior and Youth Nationals was in 2017. Incidentally, this will be the first National Ranking event to offer equal reward in prize money in both sections after being introduced by the Governing Committee last June at the 2022 Alappuzha Junior Nationals. In addition, the championships have also introduced mixed doubles events, a new feature added to the National Ranking events by TTFI, taking into account the medal odds at the Asian Games and the Olympic Games. The top ranked Indians in the world Manika Batra (35), G. Sathiyan (39) and A. Sharath Kamal (49) will undoubtedly miss the Vadodara Championships as they compete in international events. But the event will not be affected by their absence as Gujarat’s Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar and local boy Manush Shah, among others, will lead the group of star casts. It also gives the players the opportunity to make the most of the absence of the top players to grab the titles and significant prize money and, more importantly, record their first points in the rankings for the Nationals, which kick off with the Junior – and Youth Championships. in Chennai from February 8. The new executive body, under President Meghna Ahlawat, Secretary-General Kamlesh Mehta and Treasurer P. Nagender Reddy, has also introduced the open draw in all categories, following the footsteps of the International Table Tennis Federation, to ensure greater fairness and transparency. to take. Not surprisingly, the move has received widespread praise from players, parents and coaches, who applaud TTFI’s efforts. Tomorrow the Under-11 Girls and Boys events will begin, followed by Under-13 Girls and Boys, and possibly the Under-15 singles events. With so many entries, it will be a tough challenge for the TTFI’s Competition Department to complete the event schedule every day for the next six days, even if it means stretching the officials’ tendons. The league manager, N. Ganeshan, is ready with his umpiring team led by AS Kler, his deputy Mangesh Mopkar and 55 Blue Badge, International National Umpires. Ganeshan also said that TTFI has signed two equipment partners, Stag and Stiga, for the championships. TTFI

