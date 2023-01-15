K-State felled by irascible Lady Raiders

Next game: at Baylor 18-01-2023 | 19:00 Big 12 Now on ESPN+ K-State sports network Jan 18 (Wed) / 7pm Bee Baylor History

MANHATTAN, Kansas K-State dropped its second home game in a row, as Texas Tech was red-hot off the field en route to an 85-65 victory over the Wildcats on Saturday night at Bramlage Coliseum.

Texas Tech (14-4, 2-3) shot 52.8 percent from the field for the game, a season-high by a K-State opponent. Tech scored 20 or more points and shot 50.0 percent or better in the first three quarters to control the game.

The Lady Raiders were led by the duo of Bre’Amber Scott and Jasmine Shavers with 37 and 26 points respectively. Scott finished 9-of-14 from the field, setting the opposing Bramlage Coliseum records for free throws made (17) and attempts (19). She also hauled in 11 rebounds.

K-State (12-6, 1-4 Big 12) had three players in double figures, led by sophomores Brylee Glenn with a career-high 24 points. This was her first career game with 20 or more points. She tied her career record with eight field goals made and tied her career record with three three-pointers.

Joining Glenn in double digits were sophomores Serena Sundel with 11 points and five rebounds while graduated transfer Sarah Shematsi scored 10 points, four rebounds and tied her career with three assists.

HOW IT HAPPENED

– K-State trailed 20-12 after the first quarter, but came within four, 24-20, with 8:10 to play in the second quarter on back-to-back 3-pointers from Sarah Shematsi and Brylee Glenn .

— Texas Tech responded with a 15-2 run to build a 39-22 lead with 3:56 left in the second frame. During the run, Bre’Amber Scott recorded seven of 15 points. The Lady Raiders would hold a 44-31 lead at halftime.

– The Lady Raiders extended their lead to 20, 66-46 late in the third quarter for a Emily Evert steal and layup brought the Wildcats within 18 at the end of the frame, 66-48.

– The Wildcats didn’t close the gap to 13 until early in the fourth quarter, 66-53 Brylee Glenn buried her third 3-pointer of the game, then completed a layup with 9:15 to play.

– Texas Tech ended any chance of a K-State comeback with a 7-0 run to rebuild the lead to 20, 73-53, with 7:14 left.

– K-State finished the day with 39.7 percent (23 of 58) from the field, including 23.3 percent (7 of 30) from 3-point range.

QUICK FACTS

– K-State leads the series with Texas Tech, 28-16. The Wildcats have won 15 of their last 19 games against the Lady Raiders.

– Kansas State has a record of 251-189 in the month of January, including a record of 31-37 in the Jeff Mittie era.

– K-State is 9-2 in games played at Bramlage Coliseum this season. In the past two seasons, the Wildcats have gone 23-5 in games at Bramlage.

TEAM NOTES

– The first five of Saturday were Sarah Shematsi , Jaylyn Glenn , Serena Sundel , Brylee Glenn and Gabby Gregory . This season, this was the sixth time that this group started a game together (3-2).

— The Wildcats trailed 44-31 at halftime. This marked the eighth time this season that K-State trailed on the scoreboard after the first 20 minutes.

PLAYER NOTES

– Brylee Glenn carded her ninth game this season and 19th of her career by 10 or more points.

– Brylee Glenn was 3-of-7 from 3-point range, tying her career-high for 3-point field goals made in a game. This was her ninth game of her career and her second this season with two or more connections from outside the arc.

– Shematsi scored her third game with 10 or more points this season and fifth of her career.

– Shematsi was 2-for-5 from 3-point range, marking the ninth time in her career with two or more 3-pointers in a game and the third at K-State.

– Sundell achieved double-digit points in points for the 11th time this season and 30th time in her career.

– Sundell has registered a blocked shot in nine games in a row.

FROM THE HEAD COACH

K State head coach Jeff Mittie

About his first thoughts

“I think it’s clear I’ve got a team that’s struggling right now and struggling with confidence, struggling with trying to figure things out internally. And boy, a lot of missed assignments today I couldn’t even, you’re always going to have some right, you’re always going to have some and you obscure them with effort or obscure them with this, but I mean you could just see that mentally their focus was somewhere else.

On the energy level tonight

“I think our confidence has a big impact on our energy levels. So you know when you’re on a team trying to figure it out, you have to fight against your mind wandering. As an athlete, you have to fight that especially, I am a big baseball player and when hitters go through slumps they think so much they think so much they forget so they try to go back to the mechanics they try to go back to the mechanics and about the time they do that they hit a line drive straight at somebody, right? And then the thoughts keep going, right? And basketball is kind of the same way, you make a great move, and it rolls out and then you’re just like right back down and you made the move you were coached and worked on or you got an open star three and it just went out but we let it affect us there’s no question about that And defensively this was as bad as we as a team have been and so bad if we’ve been individually in what we talked about playing well today.”

on Brylee Glenn performance

“It looked like she was healthy. But at the same time late, it looked like she was getting fatigued and I thought a few of the trips might be ankle related. So that’s why I took her because she had a lot of minutes to play today, but it was really good to see her play really well. I thought she was competitive. I thought she was the one who was maybe the best in our group at the moment and it was good to see her play well.”

About Bre’Amber Scott and Jasmine Shavers

“I think they are good players. Yeah, I mean, Bre’Amber has been a good player. She scores on three levels. If you let her do what she did today, she’s going to play big games. If you don’t get the right assignment and I can discuss all the things that just like I had it before I thought early on with Shavers they did a good job she was on the back of a lot of plays and they did a good job skipping it to her finding her and she got hot, and then she played really well. So, you know, confidence is a great thing. Shavers really grew in confidence as the game went on today, and she was a problem.”

KRISTA GERLICH, TEXAS TECH HEAD COACH

Pick up line

“Huge, huge win for us today in a place that I think is very hard to play, and I have so much respect for Jeff Mitte and what he’s doing. I thought our kids came out and just played with a lot of struggle .” , with a lot of effort. They played with a lot of poise and they just really followed a game plan down to the last detail and were just really proud of the consistency they played with. We’ve played pretty well at times in the Big 12 so far, but I thought this was by far our best 40 minutes. And a lot of that had to do with this senior here just being in the zone of just being an attack mode playing into herself playing great defense and just doing what we asked her to do but we had a lot of kids stepping up today and being really, really proud on this win.

FROM THE FLOOR

BRE’AMBER SCOTT, TEXAS TECH SENIOR GUARD

When scoring 37 points

“I don’t think I really knew that but like I said I just wanted to come out and help lead my team to a win. We really needed this win tonight and I feel like everyone contributed and great played. Kilah Freelon came in and did a great job just like a freshman. The coach lifted her up and told her to just keep doing what she’s doing and she came in and she really put it into today’s game plan. So I am very happy for her.”

On back-to-back road victories

“It’s really important, especially to win on the road. Everyone wants to protect their home, so for us to come in and get two back-to-back wins. That’s huge. Next game. And yeah, keep it up through. But it was huge for us.”

NEXT ONE

K-State shuts down in (18/17) Baylor on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Wednesday’s game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and can be heard on the K-State Sports Network.