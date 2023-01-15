When Shastri told Kohli to show respect to Dhoni





“One night Ravi called him and said, ‘Look, Virat, MS has given it (the captain’s armband) to you in red-ball cricket. You must respect him. He will also give it to you in limited overs cricket when the time is right. Unless you respect him now, tomorrow when you are the captain, you will not get the respect of your team.” PICTURE: According to R. Sridhar’s new book, Shastri told Virat Kohli in no uncertain terms to wait for Mahendra Singh Dhoni to hand over the captaincy to him in limited overs cricket. Photo: BCCI Virat Kohli was desperate to become ODI captain in 2016 before then head coach Ravi Shastri asked him to respect Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s judgment and wait for the mantle to be handed over to him, former field coach R Sridhar revealed in his new book. In his book ‘Coaching Beyond: My Days With Indian Cricket Team’, co-authored by veteran journalist R Kaushik, Sridhar spoke at length about communication which he said was the hallmark of the coaching staff during his time with the Indian team. “As far as the coaching group is concerned, one of the non-negotiables is being honest about developing a culture where you can look any player in the eye and tell them the truth, no matter how bitter or distasteful that may be,” said Sridhar . wrote in his book. On page 42 of the ‘Cracking the communication code’ chapter, Sridhar recalled an incident from Kohli’s early days when he was already captaining the Test squad but captaining the white-ball side. “There was a time in 2016 when Virat really wanted to be the captain of the white ball team as well. He said a few things that showed he was looking for the captain’s armband,” Sridhar said. “One night Ravi called him and said, ‘Look, Virat, MS has given it (the captain’s armband) to you in red-ball cricket. You have to respect him. He will also give it to you in limited-overs cricket. time is right. Unless you respect him now, tomorrow when you are the captain, you will not get the respect of your team,” Sridhar said. According to Sridhar, Shastri told Kohli in no uncertain terms to wait for Dhoni to hand it to him in limited overs cricket. “Respect him (Dhoni) now no matter what is going on. It will come to you, you don’t have to run after it.”” Shastri said to Kohli. ‘It is to Virat’s credit that he took the advice to heart. Finally, after a year, he also got the white ball captaincy.’ Sridhar called Shastri a “fantastic communicator who talks straight and doesn’t mince words”, also wrote that the former head coach did the proverbial dirty work of informing players when they were dropped. “He is (was) the one relaying the difficult messages – calls regarding the dropping of the XI to the players involved.”

