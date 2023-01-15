Tennis pro leaves job after 26 years

HARLINGEN — After more than 25 years leading Harlingen’s growing tennis community, tennis pro Don VanRamshorst has just days to go after commissioners canceled his contract following months of what some players call “drama” at the tennis center of the city.

On Friday, he declined to comment.

Meanwhile, City Manager Gabriel Gonzalez declined to disclose details of the contract termination.

“We had some issues that we had to deal with,” he said. “We want to increase the number of tournaments we have in the center.”

At City Hall, officials are looking for a new tennis pro to take over the newly transformed HEB Tennis Center, which the city reopened in late 2021 after its long-awaited renovation.

“We are going to hire our own staff to run the tennis center,” Gonzalez said.

After his contract expires later this month, VanRamshorst, who is not receiving a salary, is expected to continue offering private lessons at the center, he said.

Building up tennis

Since 1997, VanRamshorst, an Association of Tennis Professionals tour player who offers private lessons, has helped build Harlingen’s tennis community from his home in a remodeled single-bathroom caravan at the foot of the town’s tennis courts.

For years he helped expand downtown, which the city turned into what he called one of the best tennis centers in the state a little over a year ago after its $712,000 renovation.

Last year, members of the tennis community began speaking out about “drama” playing out downtown in Pendleton Park.

“He’s quintessential Pendelton Park’s knight in shining armor to keep the place alive,” tennis coach Jim Mayer said in an email. “The city needs to re-hire Don and give him the credit he deserves for not lowering himself to the level of others and creating more drama for the city.”

Coach Don

Late last month, members of the city’s tennis community spoke out in support of VanRamshorst, known for decades as “Coach Don,” as commissioners considered terminating his contract.

“Over the past 10 years, my daughter and I have seen this community become an inclusive outlet for our children to excel and gain skills they cannot acquire outside of the HEB Tennis Center under the guidance of Coach Don,” shared Edna Gloria to city commissioners at a December 21 meeting. “The guidance and encouragement we receive from Coach Don has had a positive impact on our lives.”

But she said her daughter stopped playing tournaments after VanRamshorst quit.

“When Coach Don stopped running the tournaments, there were a lot of problems with the way the tournaments were handled and she is no longer comfortable with the changes in the tournaments,” she said.

In a letter to commissioners, Jacob Worrell wrote that VanRamshorst has helped him sharpen his talents on the courts since 2010.

“The level that the players reach by training with a current coach at the HEB Tennis Center is thanks to Don and it has spread beyond Harlingen,” the teacher wrote. “Players from outside Harlingen come to train here because of the results they have seen.”

Since VanRamshorst stopped working with tournaments, their number of players has dropped from about 120 per tournament to about 50, he wrote.

Meanwhile, Sarah Hefley told commissioners she has pulled her son out of U.S. Tennis Association competition due to changes at the center.

“Tennis is supposed to be for the kids – that’s why my kids are following in my footsteps along with Coach Don’s help to help many of the future generations of tennis players achieve their prowess,” she said. “I don’t allow him to play because (tournaments) are poorly run. They are very disorganized.”

Hefley also described the new pro shop’s sparse selection of merchandise.

“It’s hard for us to deal with this situation as we walk in and the store is completely empty because the other person who was working there took all the stuff,” she said without giving details.

‘Disciplinary action’

After residents spoke out at last month’s meeting, Gonzalez told commissioners a staffing problem had led him to terminate VanRamshorst’s contract.

“There were some issues that came to light regarding some of the staff he hired and if that had happened for city employees there would have been some disciplinary action,” he said. ‘He’s not an employee. He’s an indentured servant. So we felt that if we didn’t take disciplinary action against him, the only action we could take was to terminate the contract.

Gonzalez said he wanted VanRamshorst to court more tournaments.

“We don’t get the tournaments we need there. We need to increase participation in that center,” he said. “(staff) has been meeting with him quite a bit trying to get him to get tournaments there, but we keep getting resistance to do that.”

Gonzalez said he also wanted the pro shop to carry more merchandise.

“There are issues we had with the pro shop – it’s at the bare minimum right now, almost all merchandise,” he said. “We spent a lot of money on the HEB tennis center to try and get a place where people can buy some refreshments and maybe some snacks.”

‘Two factions’

During the discussion, Commissioner Daniel Lopez described two of the tennis community’s rival “factions.”

“It seems like in the past, since I was elected, it’s become a big pain point,” Lopez told the commissioners. “It looks like we have two factions — these two factions go back and forth. We’ve also had issues with the other side of this equation – the other faction.

‘Pros and cons’

Meanwhile, Mayor Norma Sepulveda said residents have spoken out in support of VanRamshorst and a previous “subcontractor.”

“I want the community to know that we took into account everything everyone said and came to share with us,” she said. “As a city, when we put a city property in the hands of a private person, we expect them to behave a certain way and we have expectations that they put the community first, and when that doesn’t happen anymore, it doesn’t anymore . serves the city.

“It seems like over the last few months we’ve had a lot of community members come over to citizen communication and kind of discuss pros and cons for the (tennis) pro we currently have and then a previous subcontractor,” she said. “It seems that both of these individuals have done a really good job at the tennis center. It seems this community center has become more about the contractors we have and not the community itself and the people we serve. We want these individuals to still participate and use the courts. This isn’t about two different individuals or factions – it’s not about taking one side over the other. It’s really about what’s best for the community and the city government’s resources.”