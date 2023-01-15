Monarch rallies after a three-goal deficit in a momentum-building game – Longmont Times-Call





ARVADA Credit the ice hockey program at Monarch High School. Buried in ice shavings after being on the wrong side of a pair of two emphatic outbursts from host Ralston Valley late Friday night, the Coyotes proved they know how to pick themselves up from a beating. Most draws in any sport don’t usually elicit thunderous applause, though Monarch’s eventual 5-5 stalemate against the Mustangs at Apex Center Ice Arena certainly proved to be the exception. Fairview student Benjamin Wiener scored his first of two goals late in the opening period to clear an early two-goal deficit, Jaren Ng capped an even bigger rally to erase a three-goal deficit in the third , and the CHSAA Class 5A No. 3 Coyotes escaped almost certain defeat at the hands of No. 7 Ralston Valley. Lots of mistakes early on, but trailing 5-2 against a team as good as Ralston, I think a lot of teams would have just wrapped it up, said Monarch coach Jimmy Dexter. Just an incredible group of young men. They just believed and just fought. Blake Frese raced back from an early two-goal deficit to score his second goal of the year with 2 minutes and 41 seconds left in the first and Wiener finished on a two-on-one chance against Vincent Felt in the last minute to things to equalize. After an even more disheartening outburst for the Mustangs in the second, scoring three straight goals, Wiener ended the streak with his fourth goal of the year. Jack Davila and Ng followed in the third with goals 1:24 apart. Felt nearly had the winner with 2:05 left in the line, but his shot beat keeper Zaiden Guthrie only to kiss the other post. When I saw that didn’t go in, I was a little upset, said Felt, who finished with three assists and now has a team-leading nine points on the year. He then smiled. But it was all good. The Coyotes (5-1-1, 2-1-1 5A Metro League) were ranked as the No. 1 team in the 5A standings before a 1-0 loss to Cherry Creek dropped them to third place this week. In a follow-up game that didn’t start until after 8 p.m., a second consecutive defeat seemed likely. Then it didn’t. Then it really worked out. And back again. Christopher Homer and Dylan Faulhaber scored 3:40 apart in the first to give the Mustangs (4-3-2, 3-3-2) a 2-0 lead. That washed away. Gabriel Kennedy then had back-to-back goals to start the second and Devin Strong added another on a power play to make it 5-2 with 7:44 left in the second. But that wasn’t enough either. Because as easy as the goals for the Mustangs sometimes seemed to fall, their chances dried up just as convincingly. Monarch then defeated them 38-28, including 8-2 in a momentum-flipping third. The Coyotes had all the momentum until they were called for a penalty with 2:35 left in overtime. We have a lot of things to learn from and take from that game, Wiener said. But we would go into the rest of the season hot and look for a state title. Monarch travels to Pueblo Ice Arena to meet Pueblo County on Monday. It then returns home to face No. 4 Valor Christian at the Sports Stable Thursday.

