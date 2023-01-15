Aggies wrap up day two of the Corky Classic

Day two

LUBBOCK, Texas The last day of the Corky Classic ended today and the Aggies had a decent day in a handful of events. While unable to achieve top placings today, the team achieved multiple top five finishes and had several individuals set new personal bests.

The first part of the morning that ended was the mile run. Shut up Amon broke her second personal best of the competition after breaking PR in the 1,000 meters last night. In the mile, Amon ran an eighth time of 5:11.43, breaking her previous record of 5:12.81, which was set in 2020.

The shot put ended later in the morning where three NM State pitchers competed. Rebecca Green had the highest throw of the three and set a new personal best with a score of 15.10 m (49′ 6.5″) and placed sixth in the event. Freshman pitcher, Alesha Lane had the second best Aggie time with a score of 13.47 m (44′ 2.5″) and finished eleventh. Moore’s enemies was the other Aggie to compete, finishing with a throw of 12.46 (40″ 10.5″).

Victoria Vesera was the only Aggies to compete in the long jump. She finished just under her personal best (5.28M) after jumping a distance of 5.20 (17′ 0.75″).

Three Aggies took the line for the 60 meter sprint. Sierra Brewer was the only Aggies to qualify for the semifinals after finishing in the runner-up’s top 16 with a performance of 7.67. John Downie competed in the event for the first time in her career, coming out with a 7.72 finish. Mercy Pendarvis followed her with a time of 7.73.

When it came time for the 60 meter hurdles, the Aggies put in quite a performance with four participants qualifying for the semifinals and two for the final. Aliyah Logan took first place in the prelims with an event best time of 8.53. T’Erica Boyd was the next Aggie to continue with a time of 8.39, good for fourth fastest on the round. Briana Moss had the ninth fastest time and crossed the line at 9.06 am.

In the semi-finals, the runners are divided into three heats, with the winners of each heat advancing to the final, along with the next best five times. Aliyah Logan and Valissa Brown both finished second in their respective heats with tied times of 8.44.

The two later finished one after the other in the final, with Logan taking home the bronze after breaking a personal best with a time of 8.27, and Brown following her in fourth place, also a new personal best set with a time of 8.33.

Brown continued her day with the triple jump alongside the freshman jumper Cameron Hodges . Brown took fourth overall after jumping 11.85 (38’10.5″). Hodges secured sixth place after jumping 11.72 (38′ 5.5″) in her first collegiate meet.

The trio of Emily Stutesman , Tobe Amun and Maggies Gibbs combined to take three of the top five spots in the 3,000 meters. Amon’s time of 10:07.87 was good enough to give her a new personal best for third place. Stutesman is second in the field with a time of 10:02.18, Gibbs is fourth with a time of 10:18.79.

The last part of the day was the 4×400 meter relay in which the quartet took part Terry Stone Jahyna Hill, John Downie and T’Erica Boyd . The team finished with the fourth best time after a combined relay time of 3:44:39.

Next one

The Aggies are back in action next week as they head north to Albuquerque for the MLK Collegiate invite. This is the first of five consecutive meetings in Albuquerque that the Aggies will participate in. Four of the five meetings will be hosted by the University of New Mexico and the fifth meeting will be the WAC Indoor Championships, set to take place on February 24.e 25e.

