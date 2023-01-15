Cricket world rages over ‘ridiculous’ Big Bash rule: ‘Not good’





Aaron Finch (pictured left) and the cricketing world were stunned when the Melbourne Stars landed two sixes after reaching the roof of Marvel Stadium during the Big Bash clash. (Images: Getty Images/Fox Sports) Mark Waugh and the cricketing world are dumbfounded after a ‘ridiculous’ Big Bash rule nearly cost the Melbourne Renegades Saturday night’s game against the Melbourne Stars. Against the Renegades, Joe Clarke and Beau Webster both hit the roof with lofty shots in the second innings as the Stars fell six runs short in their pursuit. Under the previous rules, the ball would have been declared dead. However, after Aaron Finch made it to the roof in BBL2, the rules were changed to award a six. ‘NOT TRUE’: Justin Langer’s sad revelation amid new coaching frenzy JIKES: Marnus Labuschagne ‘gambling’ backfires in brutal BBL return But against the Renegades, at least one of the shots was favored to be caught easily, with both balls failing to reach the boundary. Aussie cricket great Waugh was adamant that the rule needed to be changed. “Shouldn’t be six runs,” said Mark Waugh. “100 percent Junior,” Mark Howard replied. “Twelve runs is a big difference in this game let alone they would have been out.” Waugh was not alone in his assessment of the rule. Finch wore a microphone during the game and told the commentary team that a sox should not be awarded. “That would have been two easy catches tonight,” Finch said. “They were both upright.” Waugh reiterated that the ball should at least be counted dead. “It cost them 12 runs, which is wrong,” Waugh said during the Fox Sports commentary. It just doesn’t go for six. It should at least be a dead ball. Twelve points is a big difference in this game let alone they would have been out. There’s not much I can do about that, but it definitely shouldn’t be an automatic six. They should take a look at that rule. It doesn’t make sense as that line currently stands. Many in the cricketing world called for the rule to be changed. Adam Zampa offers a solution to backyard cricket All Stars bowler Adam Zampa offered a quirky backyard cricket rule to be put in place for when the ball hits the roof. The ODI spinner said a ‘one hand, one bounce’ interpretation could be introduced to keep the game going. Story continues “Yes, why not?” he said after the game. “To be honest, it’s a bit bizarre that they call it a six when the ball goes straight up in the air. “As a bowler you expect to cheat a batsman and at least have a chance at a wicket. Maybe you should build the roof a bit higher.” Zampa said the rule was not in the bowler’s favor – as it could have been wickets – and needed a change. “When that happens, you know how lucky you are,” Zampa said. “It’s not about getting on top of the bowler or anything like that. It’s just pure luck.” with AAP click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and latest stories from Australia and around the world.

