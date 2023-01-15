Sports
Kirby Smart and Georgia football celebrate the 2022 title and beyond
ATHENS The Georgia football world today celebrates the beginning and continuation of the Dawgs dynasty on the UGA campus and at Sanford Stadium.
Coach Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs had a perfect 15-0 season and ended it in the most dominant fashion in college football playoff history, with a 65-7 victory over TCU at SoFi Stadium last Monday night.
RELATED: Georgia stakes claim dynasty, story of Bulldogs 65-7 victory over Horned Frogs
It was neither the beginning nor likely the end of Smart’s reign atop college football.
The celebration
Not everyone bows to King Kirby, even after his back-to-back national championship titles, but he has at least confirmed his status as a first-round College Football Hall of Famer.
Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks and his support staff have planned a large parade, complete with Dawg Walk, to begin at 12:30 p.m. on campus around the intersection of S. Lumpkin Street and Pinecrest.
The players march from Baxter Street, a modified Dawg Walk leading into a program at Sanford Stadium starting at 2 p.m., giving Smart and his players one last chance to see the Bulldogs fans and for the Georgia fans to cheer them back.
It’s an important day of recognition, but also a chance for Smart to showcase the program to the recruits who will be in attendance.
The 47-year-old head coach of the Bulldogs is a master of time management and purposeful action, a model of efficiency in the coaching world.
Five days ago, Smart sat next to defensive MVP Javon Bullard and Brock Bowers filling in for offensive MVP Stetson Bennett at the championship press conference and showed a sense of unease.
I’m worried about our season next year, Smart said. The whole flight home I think about things we can do now. WIN (Whats Important Now) that is our motto.
There will be time to take off, it’s just not today because decisions are imminent.
Moving forward
Georgia has eight players on the transfer portal, a handful of juniors who signed up for the 2023 NFL Draft, and a few others who ride the fence and may still be swayed by the gut feeling they get today at Sanford Stadium.
Could one or two players make the difference for a three-peat season in 2023?
Smart held out three fingers to the Georgia Stadium fans who took over SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles last Monday night, beating purple-clad TCU fans 2-to-1.
The UGA head coach has since stepped back, no longer caught up in the emotion of his team’s stellar performance.
I really don’t want to talk about three, said Smart the next morning. It’s human nature to relax, it’s human nature to take the easy way out, and I can be as guilty of that as anyone.
But of course Smart wasn’t, which is why 10 coaches were recruiting on Friday, each visiting 10 schools.
Three different helicopters were reportedly used with Smart and his staff showing up throughout the day.
Championship sparks
It wasn’t that long ago, five years ago, that Smart entered the recruiting aisle as heartbroken as anyone in the Georgia fanbase.
Two years into his dream job as the leader of the Bulldogs football program, Smart faced a 26-23 overtime loss to Alabama.
It drove him even harder that recruiting season, as he was back on the road some 48 hours after Tua Tagovailoa connected with Devonta Smith on second and 26.
You can’t be beaten twice, Smart told his staff, as Georgia charged the recruiting path with energy and positive enthusiasm.
Another start
Now, fast-forward five years later to a parade and celebration at Sanford Stadium, Smart’s decision is not to allow the Bulldogs’ back-to-back national championships to leave an opening for complacency.
I really think it’s going to be much harder, and I really think we’re going to have to reinvent ourselves next year, because you can’t just stay the same, Smart said.
We have a lot of guys I think that will come back and it’s easy to get comfortable and comfortable doesn’t win.
It’s a certainty that Smarts 2022’s victory speech will provide as much motivation for the future as it does looking back at a group he will remember for their resilience and work ethic.
My saying is you have to be better at the process than everyone else, said Smart. You don’t have to be perfect. You just have to be better at it than the rest.
That was the case 14 times out of 15 in 2021, when the Smarts program finally broke a championship drought dating back to 1980 that toppled Alabama.
Fifteen times in 15 games, Georgia outscored their opponents in 2022, leading to Saturday’s view from Sanford Stadium atop the college football world.
|
