Rafael Nadal addresses Alexander Zverev’s retirement prediction ahead of the Australian Open | Tennis | Sport





Rafael Nadal has rejected Alexander Zverev’s suggestion that this year will be the last of his incredible career. Zverev made the prediction while looking ahead to the 2023 tennis calendar, suggesting Nadal walk away after the French Open.

Nadal, 36, has won a whopping 14 titles at Roland Garros and overcome a number of injury problems to reach the final and beat Casper Ruud in June. He has previously admitted that he is now in the twilight of his career, sparking speculation about when he will actually call it a day. Talking to Eurosport for their 2023 predictions, world number 13 Zverev suggested Nadal walk away after this year’s French Open. He said: “I don’t want it to happen, but I think he’ll have a great tournament, possibly win it and say goodbye.” But Nadal, who starts defending his Australian Open crown next week, insists he has no plans to retire any time soon – and even if he did, he wouldn’t share it with a fellow player. READ MORE: ‘Vulnerable’ Rafael Nadal prepares apology for Australian Open clash vs Briton Jack Draper

The Spaniard has lost six of his last seven games and admitted: “I need to rebuild all this momentum. I need to rebuild this confidence with wins. But it is true that I have lost more than usual. “From my experience, I can go here on Monday and lose hands down and not be the end of the world. I’m going to have a difficult moment, of course, but I’ll accept it. The result doesn’t matter.” On the challenge of taking on Draper, he added: “The first round will be an important round against a very tough opponent. I know he plays well. He has a lot of positives and probably a great career ahead of him. I hope to be ready to fight for that first round and let’s see what can happen.”

