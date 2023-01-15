Sports
Improvements falter in second half, fall at UCLA
THE ANGELS Colorado gave up a decisive 17-0 run to UCLA in the second half on Saturday, part of a 33-10 finish by the Bruins, and the Buffaloes dropped a 68-54 decision at Pauley Pavilion.
Tad Boyle‘s Buffs fell to 11-8 overall and 3-5 in Pac-12 play with their second consecutive loss. UCLA won its 13th straight game and improved to 16-2, 7-0.
The Buffs led by three in the half and by nine midway through the second half, 44–35, despite numerous turnovers. But the Bruins stormed back with a 17-0 run in the space of five minutes, eventually beating the Buffaloes 33-10 in the final 10 minutes.
KJ Simpson led the Buffs with 17 points, Javon Ruffin added 11 and Tristan da Silva scored 10.
Jaime Jaquez led UCLA with 23 points.
Turnover plagued the Buffs for the second game in a row. After committing 22 miscues against USC on Thursday, Colorado turned it around 23 times against UCLA, leading to 25 UCLA points. While total rebounds were tied at 39-39, Colorado gave up 18 offensive boards leading to 14 rebound points for UCLA.
Colorado shot a season-low 31 percent from the floor (15-for-49) and the Bruins finished with 11 blocked shots. Thus, CU ended his Los Angeles swing with 45 turnovers and 20 shots blocked by the opposing team.
The Bruins shot only 38 percent (24-for-63) and only 4-for-19 from 3-point range. But all four of their 3-pointers came in the final run of 33-10.
“Our inability to take care of the basketball was the difference between 18 offensive rebounds,” said Boyle. “We played well enough defensively to win. But they just stormed us onto the boards. The fact that we were in this game is great. Our guys are fighting. They are playing hard. I have no doubts about their determination. We competed, but we weren’t tougher than them.”
HOW IT HAPPENED: Colorado weathered an early storm in which the Buffs made six turnovers in the first nine minutes to take a 31–28 lead at the half.
CU trailed 16-13 at 9:21, but put up an 8-0 run to take the lead. Simpson had a few buckets in the gulf, da Silva added a few free throws and a Luke O’Brien basket gave the Buffs a 21–16 lead.
Colorado then pushed the lead to 29-20 after a 6-0 run. Simpson hit a pair of free throws, Javon Ruffin drove for a bucket and Javon Hadley scored inside to give Colorado its biggest cushion of the half.
But the Bruins put on an 8–2 run in the final two minutes of the half, leaving CU with a three-point lead going into the break.
The Buffs made 10 first-half turnovers that led to 14 UCLA points, and they also enabled the Bruins to convert eight offensive rebounds into seven rebound points.
But Colorado was great on defense, holding UCLA to 11-for-28 shooting in the first half, including an 0-for-7 goose egg from long range.
In the opening minutes of the second half, the Buffs looked ready to take matters into their own hands. Colorado built its lead to nine as a Simpson three-point play gave the Buffs a 44–35 lead with 10:21 left to play.
But the wheels quickly fell off. The Bruins went on a 17-0 run that included their first 3-pointer of the game and with 6:09 on the clock, UCLA held a 52-44 lead.
Ruffin finally ended a 4:24 goal drought for the Buffaloes with three free throws, but the Bruins responded with a 7–0 run to extend their lead to double digits, 59–47, with less than four minutes to play.
At that point, UCLA’s run had gone 24–3 and the Buffaloes had gone seven minutes without a field goal, a goal drought that ultimately lasted 10 minutes.
“Our defense was good enough tonight,” said Boyle. “Our defense was good enough against USC last night. It’s just our offense. Our inefficiency and turning the ball around isn’t good enough to beat anyone right now. They turned up the heat defensively and we couldn’t answer.”
Colorado managed to cut the deficit to 10 in the final minutes, but never really threatened to get closer.
WHAT IT MEANS: The Buffs were swept on their two-game road trip, ending their streak of winning at least one game on a trip at eight. But most importantly, the Buffaloes literally let a golden opportunity for a Quad 1 NET win slip through their hands.
KEY STATISTICS: Colorado turned it over in a season-high 23 against UCLA, leading to 25 UCLA points. While total rebounds were even 39-39, Colorado gave up 18 offensive boards leading to 14 rebound points for UCLA. The Buffs shot a season-low 31 percent from the floor (15-for-49) and the Bruins finished with 11 blocked shots. The Bruins shot only 38 percent (24-for-63) and only 4-for-19 from 3-point range, but all four of their 3-pointers came in the final 33-10 run.
NEXT ONE: Colorado returns home for a pair next week at the CU Events Center, starting with a 7pm Thursday game against Washington, followed by a 4pm game on January 22 (Sunday) against Washington State.
Contact: [email protected]
