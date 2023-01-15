Rishabh Pant is likely to remain out of the cricket field for most of 2023





Indian wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant is expected to be out of action on the cricket field for most of 2023 and is expected to miss a number of major competitions including the IPL. According to a medical update to the BCCI on Pant, who survived a car accident on Dec. 30, Pant tore all three major ligaments of his knee. Two of them have already undergone reconstruction and surgery on the third is scheduled in six weeks, according to ESPNcricinfo. As a result, Pant risks missing at least six months of action, which could negatively affect his chances of being selected for the ODI World Cup, which will be held in India in October-November. Pant had knee surgery last week after being involved in an accident while driving from Delhi to meet his family in Roorkee, resulting in damage to his right ligaments. One of India’s top contracted players, Pant, was airlifted from Dehradun to Mumbai last week on instructions from the BCCI and placed under the care of Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, a specialist surgeon hired by the board. Since the accident and surgery, the BCCI has released three medical bulletins, one of which revealed that Pant had also hurt his right ankle. The medial collateral ligament MCL), which is critical for stability and movement, the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) were all damaged in Pant’s scenario, according to information obtained by ESPNcricinfo. It is believed that both the PCL and MCL were rebuilt during the recent surgery. Pant will need additional surgery to rebuild his cruciate ligament, but will not have the procedure for at least six weeks. Pant’s return to training has not yet been given a specific time frame by the doctors, but the BCCI and selectors have ruled that the wicketkeeper batter would be out for at least six months. Pant was rested for the home series against Sri Lanka after his previous appearance in December’s away series was in Bangladesh. He was not included in the squad for the first two test matches against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and the New Zealand series. In addition, Pant, who heads Delhi Capitals, will not be available for the IPL, which kicks off on April 1. If India progress to the World Test Championship final in June, Pant would also miss that match. During Pant’s absence during the first half of the Australia Test series, selectors KS Bharat and Ishan have chosen Kishan as the backup wicketkeeper selections. In the three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting next week, Bharat and Kishan will also compete for the wicket-keeper role. (Only the headline and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

