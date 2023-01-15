Is Jeremy Pruitt off DC search due to NCAA issues?

Based on Jeremy Pruitt’s track record as an assistant coach, he would be a strong asset for Alabama’s next defensive coordinator Nick Sabans, with Pete Golding on his way to Ole Miss.

Pruitt is a proven product in SEC coordinating defense, particularly for Alabama football. In 2016 and 2017, he led the No. 1 defense in college football. The first season, the Crimson Tide gave up just 13 points per game and 261.8 yards per game, both ranked No. 1 in the nation. Then his defense finished No. 1 again in 2017 as Alabama gave up 11.9 points per game and 261.4 yards per game. He knows what it takes to succeed in Tuscaloosa and knows the area well.

There is no doubt that Pruitt can take a defense and execute it at a high level. The question is whether he can now lead a college defense.

On January 18, 2021, Tennessee fired Pruitt from his head coach job for good reason. The school alleged serious recruiting violations against him. The NCAA alleged 18 Level 1 violations, the most serious, from 2018-21 against Pruitt, his wife Casey Pruitt, several members of his coaching and recruiting staff, as well as at least one superintendent.

This remains unresolved two years later, and there is no set time frame for when it will be resolved.

What does that mean for Alabama? There could be plenty of obstacles to hiring Pruitt as the next defensive coordinator, and he might not even qualify.

Pruitt could still be hit with a show-cause order, meaning any punishment he receives from his UT tenure could follow him to Alabama or any other school that hires him. A new school may try to demonstrate why those sentences shouldn’t be transferred, but it’s unclear if Alabama would be willing to do so.

he would not be allowed to coach or recruit at the university for a period of time.

If he gets hit on a show-cause and Alabama still wanted him to be its defensive coordinator, Saban would have to lobby the NCAA to give Pruitt a second chance and let him coach. It could be successful, but that is not guaranteed.

So hiring Pruitt would be a gamble. And it would be a risk on multiple levels. Alabama would gamble that the case would be over soon, and it would gamble that he wouldn’t get a show-cause order. If he did, Alabama would bet it could beat the order to make him eligible to coach.

Overcoming a potential show cause can be difficult with what has been claimed. Among the violations found by the NCAA, Tennessee players, recruits and families received nearly $60,000 in cash and gifts. That included Pruitt giving one player’s mom either $300 or $400 in a Chick-Fil-A bag and another recruiting mom $6,000 for a down payment on a 2017 Nissan Armada, according to the investigation. Those are just two of the violations the investigation found.

Simply put: It can be quite a hassle to hire Pruitt as the next defensive coordinator. Saban would have to determine if it’s worth the time, effort and gamble as he tries to get Alabama back on track after missing the College Football Playoff for the second time this season since it started in 2014.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men’s basketball for The Tuscaloosa News/USA TODAY Network. Reach him via email: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter:@_NickKelly.