Sports
Crawley and Tanguilig mark No. 2 UNC women’s tennis season opening win over Elon
Fiona Crawley said she’d be lying if she didn’t feel the pressure.
The first game of the indoor tennis season was an adjustment for the entire team, especially for Crawley, a junior, and sophomore Carson Tanguilig, who played on courts one and two, respectively. Both players were successful in the fall, but faced struggles against their opponents in their singles matches on Friday. The team eventually overcame challenges to claim a 5-2 victory against Elon University.
Crawley and Tanguilig ended the fall season on a high note, winning the ITA Regionals Doubles title in October. Crawley went on to claim both ITA fall singles majors, something not achieved by any female collegiate player since Francesca Di Lorenzo in 2016.
The duo of Tanguilig and Crawley started Friday’s game by beating junior Elon Lizette Reding and senior Sibel Tanik 6-3 on court one to secure the double point for UNC. Crawley and Tanguilig said they learned specific lessons from playing together.
She taught me to try not to overthink doubles,” Crawley said. “It comes very naturally to her, so it’s really nice to see her play and be able to play with her.”
Tanguilig said she admires Crawley’s pure love for the sport.
You can tell she just loves tennis so much, and it’s so much fun. It just kind of shows me how to enjoy it more,” Tanguilig said.
Head coach Brian Kalbas has not confirmed whether Crawley and Tanguilig will remain doubles partners throughout the season, but said he likes what he has seen from them so far.
The bond between the two was evident even as they split into side-by-side jobs for their singles matches. Crawley made sure to high-five Tanguilig every time a ball rolled onto her teammate’s court.
Crawley, playing against Tanik on court one, kept the first set close before losing 7–5. Crawley lost just two sets in all of the fall season.
There are certainly expectations, Crawley said of playing court one. I hope I can be the same player I was in the fall.
Crawley said she focused on Kalba’s advice that her attitude was more important than how she played, which she took into her next set and won 6-3.
It may be that I’m just in my head, but I’ve never felt like the best tennis player,” Crawley said. “I’ve never been the strongest, I’ve never been the fastest, but I’m going to do my very best. And I’m going to try to get one ball back.”
Crawley went on to win 10-5 in a tiebreak, after the Tar Heels had already secured a team victory.
Unlike Crawley, who had a comeback victory, Tanguilig dominated her first singles set against Elon freshman Madison Cordisco 6-2. She led 5–2 in the second set as Cordisco won two games back-to-back.
After I lost those few games, I knew I had to change something,” said Tanguilig. “The coach came to my field and told me that I had lost my position on the field.
After her coach pointed out what to do, Tanguilig said she felt calmer heading into the next game, which she won.
Tanguilig’s 6-2, 6-4 success was the final point needed for UNC to clinch the overall team victory, following the double and senior Elizabeth Scottys 6-0, 6-0 victory and graduate student Abbey Forbes 6-3, 6 – 1 win.
Crawley said this part of the year is her favorite part, despite any obstacles.
Team season is probably the best experience I’ve ever had, and maybe ever had, in my life, Crawley said. Competing for a school you love so much and people you love so much is unparalleled.
@dthsports | [email protected]
Sign up for our email newsletters to get the day’s news and headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailytarheel.com/article/2023/01/unc-womens-tennis-elon-fiona-crawley-carson-tanguilig-season-opener
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Crawley and Tanguilig mark No. 2 UNC women’s tennis season opening win over Elon
- Vijay Sethupathi in Bollywood believes and says people will always recognize him working with Shah Rukh Khan Shahid Katrina… – Vijay Sethupathi in Bollywood believes and says people will always recognize him working with Shah Rukh Khan Shahid Katrina Pipa News
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Iran won’t be sidelined by Turkish-Syrian heat – OpEd – Eurasia Review
- What the newspapers say on January 15
- Bret Easton Ellis: James and the Giant Peach Changed My Life | Bret Easton Ellis
- Is Jeremy Pruitt off DC search due to NCAA issues?
- Baylor Beatdown: OSU falls to Bears in explosive fashion | Sports
- Donald Trump: ex-assistants are developing a plan to prevent the return of the 45th POTUS to the White House | United States | News
- Nick Saban is now turning Alabama long snappers into Hollywood stars
- Kang Actor Reveals Illuminating Inspiration For His Multiverse Saga Villain
- M5.2 earthquake hits eastern Turkey: EMSC – CGTN