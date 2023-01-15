Crawley and Tanguilig mark No. 2 UNC women’s tennis season opening win over Elon

Fiona Crawley said she’d be lying if she didn’t feel the pressure.

The first game of the indoor tennis season was an adjustment for the entire team, especially for Crawley, a junior, and sophomore Carson Tanguilig, who played on courts one and two, respectively. Both players were successful in the fall, but faced struggles against their opponents in their singles matches on Friday. The team eventually overcame challenges to claim a 5-2 victory against Elon University.

Crawley and Tanguilig ended the fall season on a high note, winning the ITA Regionals Doubles title in October. Crawley went on to claim both ITA fall singles majors, something not achieved by any female collegiate player since Francesca Di Lorenzo in 2016.

The duo of Tanguilig and Crawley started Friday’s game by beating junior Elon Lizette Reding and senior Sibel Tanik 6-3 on court one to secure the double point for UNC. Crawley and Tanguilig said they learned specific lessons from playing together.

She taught me to try not to overthink doubles,” Crawley said. “It comes very naturally to her, so it’s really nice to see her play and be able to play with her.”

Tanguilig said she admires Crawley’s pure love for the sport.

You can tell she just loves tennis so much, and it’s so much fun. It just kind of shows me how to enjoy it more,” Tanguilig said.

Head coach Brian Kalbas has not confirmed whether Crawley and Tanguilig will remain doubles partners throughout the season, but said he likes what he has seen from them so far.

The bond between the two was evident even as they split into side-by-side jobs for their singles matches. Crawley made sure to high-five Tanguilig every time a ball rolled onto her teammate’s court.

Crawley, playing against Tanik on court one, kept the first set close before losing 7–5. Crawley lost just two sets in all of the fall season.

There are certainly expectations, Crawley said of playing court one. I hope I can be the same player I was in the fall.

Crawley said she focused on Kalba’s advice that her attitude was more important than how she played, which she took into her next set and won 6-3.

It may be that I’m just in my head, but I’ve never felt like the best tennis player,” Crawley said. “I’ve never been the strongest, I’ve never been the fastest, but I’m going to do my very best. And I’m going to try to get one ball back.”

Crawley went on to win 10-5 in a tiebreak, after the Tar Heels had already secured a team victory.

Unlike Crawley, who had a comeback victory, Tanguilig dominated her first singles set against Elon freshman Madison Cordisco 6-2. She led 5–2 in the second set as Cordisco won two games back-to-back.

After I lost those few games, I knew I had to change something,” said Tanguilig. “The coach came to my field and told me that I had lost my position on the field.

After her coach pointed out what to do, Tanguilig said she felt calmer heading into the next game, which she won.

Tanguilig’s 6-2, 6-4 success was the final point needed for UNC to clinch the overall team victory, following the double and senior Elizabeth Scottys 6-0, 6-0 victory and graduate student Abbey Forbes 6-3, 6 – 1 win.

Crawley said this part of the year is her favorite part, despite any obstacles.

Team season is probably the best experience I’ve ever had, and maybe ever had, in my life, Crawley said. Competing for a school you love so much and people you love so much is unparalleled.

@hamsinisiva3

@dthsports | [email protected]